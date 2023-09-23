One cosmetology graduate in Hammanskraal is highly ambitious and wants to use her business to help others

Talking to Briefly News, Unique Boikgantsho Maimela opened up about her dreams for her beauty business

The 30-year-old started her enterprise in 2019 with the little she had after the passing of her grandmother

A high-achieving cosmetologist in Hammanskraal is grinding hard for success in the industry.

Unique Boikgantsho Maimela in Hammanskraal is a cosmetology graduate with a beauty business. Image: Unique Boikgantsho Maimela.

Unique Boikgantsho Maimela recently told Briefly News that she started her beauty business in 2019 after her grandmother passed away.

The 30-year-old posted about obtaining her cosmetology qualification, and already holds two other academic degrees – one in education, with the other in psychology.

The Hammanskraal beautician wants to create employment

Unique currently has eight people who work with her, and tells Briefly News that her biggest ambition is to not only expand her business but to use her beauty gig to upskill and empower others:

“My dream is to see the business grow in different areas. [I want to] franchise and be able to employ more youth.

“I dream of owning a training centre that will offer multiple beauty skills in one place.”

The young woman, who runs her eponymous business, ‘King Unique Beauty’, with passion, reflects on the services offered:

“We now offer nails, hair installation, makeup, makeup classes, wig making, and revamping, and we also sell hair.”

The cosmetologist loves educating the youth

Unique originally wanted to be a teacher, and while her destiny has moved in a different direction, her love of education is still alive:

“I would one day love to own a beauty school here in Hammanskraal. Our people often have to spend money on transport to go to Pretoria since there are no beauty institutes in our area.”

The hard worker uses her business as a mini beauty institute for young people who want to learn a lucrative skill:

“We currently offer makeup classes to those who wish to learn the makeup skill or turn it into a business.

“Since there are so many unemployed youth in Hammanskraal and a growing need for beauty services, we aim to bridge the gap by empowering women to start their own businesses.”

