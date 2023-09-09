A young woman in Hammanskraal is doing her best to ensure the success of her beauty business

The entrepreneur used close to R3500 to start her enterprise and is determined to make a name for herself

In a follow-up conversation with Briefly News, Vinolia Malema shared that she would offer free nail treatments to four ladies in matric

A motivated young beautician in Hammanskraal is striving hard for success with her enterprise.

Vinolia Malema from Hammanskraal has a beauty bar she started with R3500 savings. Image: Supplied.

The 23-year-old previously shared with Briefly News that she runs a beauty bar and had intended to offer three ladies in Grade 12 free nail treatments for their matric dances.

In a follow-up discussion, Vinolia Malema shares that four young women approached her to have their nails done for their special nights, and she is thrilled to put smiles on their faces.

The hard-working beautician took a leap of faith

Vinolia explains that to start her beauty bar, her mother loaned her close to R3500 of her savings.

She shares that some of the joys of her job include regular interaction with clients:

“My favourite part of my job is getting to meet and interact with new people on a daily basis.”

The young Hammanskraal nail technician is self-taught

The entrepreneur taught herself everything she knows about the beauty business, and notes that there are many skills she still wants to garner:

“I’d like to add hairdressing and catering to the list of skills I have.”

This woman is a true multifaceted hustler and recently posted about selling chocolate-covered marshmallows to make extra cash.

Vinolia, who is still developing her nail bar and working hard to ensure that her business is a success, offers tips to other beginners who are trying to get their enterprises off the ground:

“I would advise all up-and-coming entrepreneurs to pray for their businesses.”

The stalwart young woman further explains that new entrepreneurs should understand the ebbs and flows of business:

“In the beginning stages, they should not expect to have clients every day.”

