A kind beautician in Hammanskraal has kindly offered three young ladies in Grade 12 free manicures for their matric dances

The young lady has a nail bar and tells Briefly News that she wanted to be of service to members of her community

It’s almost matric ball season, and Vinolia Malema’s sweet gesture will surely put a smile on the faces of a few young women

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A hard-working young woman in Kanana, Hammanskraal with a beauty bar, has generously offered three young ladies in their final year of schooling complimentary nail treatments for their matric dances.

Vinolia Malema is a woman from Hammanskraal who is offering free nail treatments to three young ladies in matric for their dances. Image: Supplied and Vinolia Malema/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Chatting to Briefly News, Vinolia Malema said that she dreamt of putting smiles on a few Grade 12 students’ faces.

The young entrepreneur posted about the offer on Facebook, and many people praised her for the wonderful gesture.

Her kindness will undoubtedly make a difference in the lives of three young women who may not have had the means to go all out for their matric dances.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lady with a nail salon to treat 3 matriculants

The 23-year-old runs her beauty salon solo but dreams of thriving in the beauty scene:

“I want to give back to the community and use this opportunity to reach more clientele.

“I started working in the beauty industry in 2019. My business is called Vino's Nail Bar. I work alone, but have many ambitions for the future of my enterprise.”

The Hammanskraal lady who has a nail salon is ambitious

Vinolia notes that she has many dreams she would like to see realised. The journey, has, however, not been without its ups and downs:

“One of the biggest challenges I face is meeting people with different attitudes and needing to deal with them calmly and with respect, to avoid losing clients.”

The empowered entrepreneur is focused on achieving success with her business and reaching greater heights, explaining that expanding her salon is one of the goals she has:

“This is my passion! I offer nail treatments, massages, lashes, and brow tints.

“My dream is to see myself having boutiques of my own, owning salons, and more.”

Vinolia has a good head for business and understands that social responsibility and giving back to one’s community can be quite fruitful.

Johannesburg multimedia graduate grinds hard with dumpling business

In another story by Briefly News, one dedicated lady in Johannesburg with a dumpling business has left many people inspired by her craft.

The 44-year-old started her enterprise in 2017 and has provided jobs for many people along the way, with the entire business made up of 10 people currently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News