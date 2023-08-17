A university student who has seen better days came up with a solution to keep his tea and coffee cups sweet

He endeavoured to fill his container with sachets obtained from restaurants and coffee spots

Netizens laughed and wanted to know how long it took him to fill the container

A varsity student came up with the means to keep his coffee sweet. Image: @kylecyster

A student who did not have sugar did the unthinkable and filled his sugar container with sugar sachets from restaurants!

The young man's hilarious video reflects the daily struggles of university students and the lengths they go through to survive.

Student fills sugar container with sachets

@kylecyster's video was viewed over 200K times on TikTok, and it struck a chord with many university students and those who understood and experienced university life struggles.

In the video, the man has a table full of little sugar sachets that commonly accompany cups of tea and coffee at restaurants. He then proceeds to fill his sugar container with the sugar packets.

He has a mix of brown and white sugar packets from different brands, but it does not concern him. He is more concerned with having enough sugar to survive for the month. By the end of the video, he is nowhere near finished with his task.

How students can make money on the side

There are different ways that university students can stretch their rands or make an extra income. One of these ways is to have a business that can give them additional income. Briefly News wrote about a student who studies at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town. She started a cooking business after she experienced problems with her National Student Financial Aid Scheme. Her family and friends supported her, and she started selling food at different CPUT campuses.

Watch the sugary video here:

TikTokkers react to university student's video

Netizens' comments were sweet and sour, with a fine blend of humour and reflection.

Changu Moffat said:

“Don’t forget to get free toilet paper from the toilets.”

Mamo was inspired.

“Thank you. I’m running out of sugar. I'm taking the ones from Woolworths.”

Who am I once tried this.

“This was me. I thought it was going to be full.”

Bianca_N suggested:

“Just use them from the packet.”

Letso remarked:

“A win is a win.”

Student raids food grocery supply from home

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a student getting ready to return to university raided her parents' grocery supply at home.

The student made off with various food like meat, sugar, vegetables and fruit. Netizens were jokingly disappointed that she didn't take more.

