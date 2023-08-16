This young South African woman started her first year of university without any funding

TikTok user @nelly_bella7 showed people what it was like going to university with no money

Fellow struggling students clap for the woman in the comment section as they know how difficult this journey is

This young woman took a leap of faith and started university despite lacking funding. She struggled through the first semester and has shared her story on social media.

This young woman showed people what it was like going to University with no money, and it was tough. Image: TikTok / @nelly_bella7

Source: TikTok

Going to university is not cheap. There are multiple funding sources in South Africa, but not everyone is eligible, and it is often not enough even to get by.

Mzasni student shares first-semester university struggles

TikTok user @nelly_bella7 shared pictures showing how her first university semester went without funding.

She had friends take her out for food, gained a lot of weight because of takeaways, found a nice church to become a part of, and ended up losing her first room and moving into another, which she wasn't too happy about but none the less she made it to every lecture and got through.

Take a look at this whirlwind of a journey:

South Africans share their uni struggles in the comments

Fellow struggling university students took to the comments section to share their troubles, commending the woman on taking the leap and soldiering through.

Read some of the comments below:

Olwethu Ngcebetsha clapped:

“To us who survived the first semester with no funding ”

Shelina | 20s Living understands:

“Ey! Packing your bags, not knowing how you’re going to register for the year is a different kind of pain.”

Nthabiii_Munku❤️ shared:

“One day, this video will be your biggest testimony❤️”

Itumeleng showed support:

“Wishing you all the best with finding funding ❤️”

