A matric student's life took an unexpected turn when she discovered her pregnancy at five months

Left to navigate this journey as a single mother after the baby's father abandoned her, she shared her story on TikTok

Speaking to Briefly News, she hopes her story can educate young girls about the responsibilities life can bring if you are not careful

A 20-year-old woman is inspiring young girls with her TikTok video about her journey from a carefree teenager to a single mother.

Teen mom's TikTok video trends

Known on TikTok as Lisa Johnny, she discovered she was five months pregnant at her matric dance. The baby's father abandoned her, leaving her to raise her daughter alone.

Instead of succumbing to despair, the young woman decided to share her story on social media in a post to educate young girls about the realities of life. In a heartfelt video that quickly trended, she candidly spoke about how the excitement of partying and having a good time can sometimes lead to unexpected responsibilities.

Speaking to Briefly News in an exclusive comment, she says:

"Where I come from, being a teen mom wasn't easy. I had to give up everything so that I could look after my daughter since no one could help me except my mother.

"So, I had to quit school to be a full-time mom. I posted my video to make sure that someone out there can learn through my experience and story so that she won't make the same mistakes I did."

"It's not easy to grow up in this country, so being pregnant at a young age makes things way more difficult for you. So, I advise most teenagers to study hard and achieve all they want before getting pregnant because pregnancy will hold your life back."

Watch the video below:

TikTok video aims to educate young girls across Mzansi

The woman's story has resonated with many young girls who have praised her for her courage and determination.

Peeps shared their opinions in the comment section:

@Nontanda says:

" I was 18 now he's 21 stay strong utande umntanako baby girl sizi single parent and sistrong.. nibahle ndiyanitanda."

@PHUMUDZO commented:

"She's beautiful."

@giababy shared her struggles:

"Are you from PE? I'm raising mine, too, without my baby daddy; you are doing great."

@Andile Dee praised her:

"I’m proud of you. One day this will all be a story to motivate other young ladies all the best for the future for you and your little one,"

@zoemokwena said:

"The baby is so cute."

