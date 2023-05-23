In a heartwarming display of sisterly love, a woman has shown unwavering support for her autistic sister, who is facing an unexpected pregnancy

The woman stepped up to provide the care and assistance her sister needed during this crucial time

Netizens reacted with mixed emotions, with many demanding justice for the young woman who was taken advantage off

A woman seeks support for funding for her autistic sister after she allegedly fell pregnant by her caretaker.

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming and challenging journey, a young woman with autism who struggles with verbal communication recently became a mother.

Sister steps up to help her autistic sibling who fell pregnant

In a touching display of sisterly love, TikTok user @Ifieminewton has shown unwavering support for her autistic sister, who became a mother. The woman posted the video of her sister's Joy story on social media, which has since garnered close to 5 million views.

Woman empowers support for her autistic sibling's pregnancy

With compassion and determination, the lady stepped up to provide the care and assistance her sister needed during this crucial time. Joy, who is on the autism spectrum, faces communication challenges, making it difficult to express her feelings during her pregnancy. To identify the responsible party, they turned to Joy for answers. Despite her communication limitations, she pointed to someone who denied involvement, making the situation even more complex.

Watch the video below:

Netizens offer support and advice to Joy's family

In a world where support systems are crucial, the woman's unwavering dedication to her autistic sister during this transformative time is an inspiring example.

People worldwide offered assistance and solutions:

@Rita JuceeFruit Faye said:

"Please pursue a DNA test. She wasn't able to give consent."

@Weekendz commented:

"Please get a court order for a DNA test and make the father take care of his responsibilities."

@KiraRozay said:

"As a mental health professional, this angers me. However, I am overjoyed she has support."

@Daisy_Love commented:

"I am sitting on my bed weeping. May God judge whoever took advantage of your sister. May the same God bless your sister and the baby."

@Anna panda said:

"She is an amazingly strong woman."

@Tina commented:

"This is so sad, as well as so Beautiful, so many different emotions."

