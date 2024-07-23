In an adorable moment which has gone viral online, a boy is filmed returning home with a puppy that followed him

The heartwarming scenes were shared on the @Yoda4ever X account, portraying the boy's solemn plea to keep it

Animal lovers from all corners strolled to the comments to heap their adoration over the heart-melting scenes

A young boy who returned home with a stray begs to keep it in a viral video. Images: Stefan Cristian Cioata and David Sacks

An adorable video shows a young boy returning home with a pup in a moment that would make even a grown man cry.

The clip has since gone viral and depicts what appears to be a months-old pup latching itself onto him.

It was posted on the @Yoda4ever X account with the caption:

"Mom, he followed me home. Can I keep him?"

The video's heading was followed by several vibrant and warm emojis, accentuating the plea.

In the 24-second clip, the puppy can be seen standing next to and then sitting by its new friend's feet, exhibiting pure adoration and trust.

In the ensuing moments, as the boy's mother takes a video of the encounter in an area of their house, she utters an instruction to him in what sounds like Mandarin.

He shifts to the left, spurring the little doggy to move closer to his feet.

The boy looks straight into the phone camera as his mother continues recording, appearing gentle, fragile and well-meaning.

Pup-lovers gush over scenes

Naturally, the scenes garnered widespread attention on the timeline, racking up an incredible 1.9 million views within 36 hours of posting.

It also attracted 63000 likes, 3900 reposts, 2700 bookmarks and nearly 300 responses as netizens gushed over the heartwarming scenes.

A second clip under the mentions shows that the boy's parents let him keep the dog with the caption:

"They let him keep the dog."

Briefly News strolled through the comments, bringing forth several pleasant reactions.

@Interesting_000 wrote:

"Aww so emotional. It would take a lot for someone to say no to a request like this."

@Chrisiabern said:

"Wow! These two are SOULMATES. I'm so glad they let the boy keep him. It was just meant to be. So sweet."

@Zoomo_of_Zoom reacted:

"Just like that. Sometimes I would hide it under the fridge and say that it had appeared there. Good times."

