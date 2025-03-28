Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi shared how she was doing in life after ending her marriage with rugby star Siya Kolisi

In a TikTok post, she used an audio she felt described the emotions she felt most of the time

Many online community members entered the comment section with love and support for Rachel

Rachel Kolisi got real about her emotions since splitting from Siya Kolisi. Images: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Since announcing her divorce from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi last year, Rachel Kolisi has shared her raw emotions with the world, not afraid to reveal her vulnerable side.

In a new post, the businesswoman told the internet how she was coping since her public split.

Rachel Kolisi opens up about her feelings

On her TikTok account, a casual Rachel posted a clip sitting on a couch and reading what appeared to be a Bible. The audio attached to the video was of a woman screaming, "That's not fair," which seemed to relay Rachel's emotions as she wrote in the post:

"'You're handling it so well,' vs how I really feel a lot of the time."

The mother of two also stated that while some days are harder than others, it is best to choose the light.

Watch Rachel's TikTok video below:

Rachel and Siya Kolisi's divorce announcement

On 22 October 2024, the former couple took to Instagram to share a joint statement noting that they mutually decided to end their marriage.

A portion of the statement read:

"The decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us."

The announcement came as a shock to many fans of the couple. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi supports Rachel Kolisi

Rachel's TikTok post had many social media users gathering in the comment section to show their support and leave kind words.

@namedstone said to the mom:

"It's okay, cry it out of your system. It may take longer than you wish, but you'll look back and be proud of how you carried yourself. As a country, we walk the journey with you, makoti."

A supportive @kikiisstillhere added in the comment section:

"Let all the emotions flow. They will come and go. One day you'll realise that you've done so much healing, and you'll be so proud of how resilient you've been."

@its.fezie revealed their experience with the online community:

"Two years after my divorce, and there are still days when I actually sound like this. It's a healing journey. Some days are better than others. I learned not to rush my healing process. One day at a time."

@nolwazy_sithole, who could relate, told the public:

"I swear the pain is more physical than it is emotional. The world is a constant reminder that you went through such pain, and it never ends."

@larrybyday shared their opinion in the comments, writing:

"The innocent person always hurts the longest while the guilty party lives their best life. But the universe remains patient and fair. Big hugs, my sister."

After seeing the messages Rachel received under her post, @ch3ron_ stated:

"I love how all the women are standing behind Rachel. Girls supporting girls. We love you, Rachel."

Source: Briefly News