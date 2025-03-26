Siya Kolisi was featured in a clip showing him dancing with some female admirers, and some fans were not happy about it

The famous Springbok player parted ways with Rachel Kolisi back in late 2024, and the pair haven't looked back since

Some South Africans expressed their displeasure at the video, while others simply enjoyed seeing the sportsman bust a move

Some fans were angered by Siya Kolisi dancing with some female admirers. Images: liphelomadlingoz/ TikTok, siyakolisi/ Instagram

A couple enthusiastic female fans of Siya Kolisi took a video of them dancing with the man and some folks weren't too happy about it. The seemingly innocent clip had people defending Rachel Kolisi in the comments with one person seemingly saying that the Springbok captain will regret his divorce.

Innocent fun

TikTokker liphelomadlingoz was the one who shared the clip and is part of the Kolisi family. She ignored all the hateful comments directed towards Siya, but some commenters were surprised that people were so invested in the rugby captains love life even after him and Rachel went both ways.

See the video below:

A family man through and through

One thing that is certain about Siya Kolisi is that he is still a family man at heart. A closer look at liphelomadlingoz shows him dancing with his family, and one clip shows them having a good time on holiday. Other clips feature Rachel, but she and Siya are not seen together within any of the clips on her profile.

Many commenters within the clip and liphelomadlingoz's profile were invested in Siya's divorce. image: Kinga Krzeminska

What's quite clear is that many people are deeply invested in the divorce. Some commenters on videos where Siya and Rachel are seen ask about the divorce or make remarks about it. Regarding the main clip posted above, most people didn't care about the divorce, while some were still heavily invested.

Read the comments below:

⭐️ commented:

"Wow, a celebrity having fun with some of his fans is somehow embarrassing his ex wife by doing a popular TikTok challenge😐 Some of y'all 😭"

MMWM💙🤗 said:

"Phelo babes, you're putting these 2 to work for your socials credit neh😁 I love it! keep the positive energy girl🤗"

Bella WP mentioned:

"Leave him alone, everyone goes through a divorce. Why are you guys stoning him? All of us make mistakes."

user7958034781879 posted:

"Siya enjoy life dear, don't let some people dictate what and what not to do 😊"

Lynleigh M shared:

"It's just the store sales person guys calm down 🤣"

Francis De bruin (God's child) said:

"Always out there embarrassing Rachel with woman."

NativeBlackSamurai mentioned:

"I want Captain Siya and his kids to enjoy life."

sleepy.edits0 asked:

"Can you say hello to him for me?"

Rachel Kolisi has been taking life a day at a time since her divorce from Siya Kolisi. The star recently spoke about how she has been coping after leaving her marriage.

