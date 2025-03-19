Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche had a playful encounter with Virgil van Dijk at Anfield

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his rugby teammate Ox Nche recently had the chance to meet Liverpool FC captain Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Kolisi shared this memorable moment in a video, showing fans the fun side of a meeting between two athletes from different sports.

Source: Twitter

Siya Kolisi’s Deep Love for Liverpool

Kolisi’s admiration for Liverpool FC has been a part of his life since childhood.

His respect for the team began with the leadership of Steven Gerrard, who became his idol.

In recent years, Kolisi’s love for Liverpool grew even more when he met former manager Jurgen Klopp, which led to a lasting friendship.

Their connection deepened over the years, with the two exchanging birthday greetings annually.

In a latest video, Kolisi reflects on their meeting with the Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk.

From Anfield to a Personal Connection

Kolisi’s visit to Anfield was a dream come true, as he experienced the magic of a Champions League night at the iconic stadium.

This experience was even more meaningful due to his close relationship with Klopp and his admiration for the team.

Kolisi often speaks about the values and teamwork that Liverpool represents, drawing parallels between football and rugby.

Source: Facebook

Fans Find Humor in Their Reactions

Tanya Gray:

Ox is so funny - not enough cake!😀

Jermaine:

We can't allow this behavior to continue, we need to sanction the UK, how can they not have enough cake? 🤣🤣🤣

Mike Brebner:

Mega love for Siya! Happy for Ox!

Walter Smith:

Ai man, the cake man

Kerwin Budden:

There wasn't enough cake at the stadium" 🤣🤣 Reason why Ox was unhappy 🤣🤣🤣

Anthony Evans:

That guy makes SK look small!! So tall!!😱

Melisizwe Nxumalo:

They look alike 🤔😄 only the skin color that differs

Nonhlanhla Mabaso:

Siyamthanda Kolisi is on a mission to go around the world to meet world-class players

Winston Khanyile:

When you realize that Virgil Van Dijk, best no.5 in the world, is actually bigger in size than rugby players

Lucko:

Siya looks big in the Springboks jersey. What's happening here?

Thabani Ncube:

It seems like Liverpool is loved by plenty of celebrities

Sibongokuhle Zwane:

Virgil Van Dijk is happy to be standing next to the World Cup winner

Source: Briefly News