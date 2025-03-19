An old video of the Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt addressing the young podcaster Thakgi

This clip resurfaced after a netizen suggested that Thakgi should try saying something about Shebe on his podcast

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip of Shebe addressing Thakgi

Shebeshxt's video of him addressing Thakgi resurfaced online. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

South African controversial Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt has made headlines on social media.

Recently an X user @kay_mahapa shared a video of the Ambulance hitmaker addressing the popular podcaster Thakgi after another netizen had suggested that he speaks ill of the rapper as they wanted to see how he would retaliate.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the old video of Shebe addressing Thakgi. Here's what they had to say:

@ZaneleMofokeng3 said:

"Why isn’t this criminal in jail mara? He doesn’t deserve to be outside. He should be inside living with fellow animals fighting together."

@KayosIsImmortal wrote:

"Telling a broer you didn't get arrested for public indecency is a crazy threat."

@LebohangNgweny1 commented:

"The last part took me out."

@PhogoleW responded:

"This would also make me shut up with a swiftness."

Shebeshxt addressed Thakgi about speaking ill of him on his podcast. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Reason blasts Thakgi over his comments about Gigi Lamayne

Earlier on, Amapiano musician Sizwe Alakine, popularly known as Reason, threw a fit when he recently appeared on Thakgi’s podcast. An enraged Reason defended his current girlfriend Gigi Lamayne after Thakgi suggested she is a downgrade compared to his baby mama Lootlove.

The outburst comes days after Gigi Lamayne and Reason, who have been rumoured to be dating since October 2024, seemingly confirmed their relationship. In the video, Reason savages Thakgi for comparing Gigi Lamayne to Lootlove. He suggests such comparisons promote negative beauty standards.

“What downgrade? What gives you the right to sit down and discuss another man’s relationship? What are you teaching these kids here? That oh yeah if you’re a girl that looks like Gigi in the public perception, you’re a downgrade compared to a girl that looks like Luthando in the public perception,”

Shebeshxt wishes Julius Malema a happy birthday

Meanwhile, the rapper had social media buzzing after he wished EFF's president Julius Malema a happy birthday as he turned 44 on Monday, 3 March 2025.

A video of the Ambulance hitmaker sharing his birthday message to Malema went viral on social media.

What you need to know about Shebeshxt

Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, was born in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, and spent part of his childhood in Tembisa with his father. In 2020, he moved to Polokwane, where he still resides.

Known for his distinctive style and controversial persona, the South African rapper gained popularity with his breakout single, Ke Di Shxt Malume, which went viral on TikTok. His music, a fusion of Bolo House, Amapiano, and rap, has resonated with fans since his debut.

Shebeshxt is in a relationship with Kholofelo Chuene, and together, they had a daughter, Onthatile, who tragically passed away aged 9 in an accident involving the artist and his family.

Shebeshxt slammed for not using seat belt

Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt was slammed online for not properly using a seatbelt in a viral video.

This is despite the fatal car accident in 2024, which saw his baby girl tragically lose her life.

Source: Briefly News