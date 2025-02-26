Limpopo-born singer Shebeshxt was slammed online for not properly using a seatbelt in a recent viral video

This is despite the fatal car accident in 2024, which saw his baby girl tragically lose her life

Mzansi slammed Shebeshxt for being reckless and not learning from his mistakes as well as not being a good example

Shebeshxt was slammed recently for not using a seatbelt properly. Image: Philip Maeta

Source: Getty Images

Is Shebeshxt being reckless a reckless driver?

Content creator Ofentse Mwase posted a video of Shebeshxt in a car acting his usual self. He joked about Shebeshxt being the ambassador for Nike because he loves the brand.

As previously reported by Briefly News, Tyla and Shebeshxt were pitted against one another. People thought he was more deserving of the ambassadorship deal than Tyla.

However, people argued that Tyla appeals to the global market and not Shebeshxt, which only appeals to a more local group of people.

Mwase laughed and said Shebeshxt should be the Nike ambassador now. Watch the X video below:

However, most people slammed Shebeshxt for not displaying poor road safety practices by tying the seatbelt on his car seat. This comes after the fatal car accident he was involved in where his daughter passed away.

Netizens slammed Shebeshxt for still not being careful on the road and changing his ways.

Image: Philip Maeta

SA reacts to Shebeshxt's daring video

Mzansi reacts to the video of Shebeshxt acting foolishly as he jokes with his friends. Some pointed out how Shebeshxt put the seatbelt on top of the car and was not strapped up.

Here are the reactions below:

@thabo1761 stated:

"Every group of friends have that one friend we all agree with even when we know they are doing the wrong things."

@Sbusiso_Rza slammed the singer:

"Nike, being a reputable brand, won't approach him and offer him a deal. The reasons are that he is controversial and has hooligan characteristics. This will tarnish the image of Nike and bring it into disrepute."

@incontroZA joked:

"Apparently he's the ambassador of Lamborghini."

@NkweMashamaite

"This is pre-school English. Black kids just playing with words."

@justnyoo stated:

"He still doesn't take safety seriously, even after what happened! Look at the safety belt!"

@SamAxel18 slammed:

"When you have the IQ of a 6-year-old. South Africans love making these types of people famous. Our poor kids."

@mnm_meya made a joke:

"He is gonna slap someone at the meeting."

@DumboXrp shared:

"It’s the seat belt being wrapped around the chair for me. Lol. Homie learns zero lessons."

@maboboshabalala slammed the singer:

"Just look at how he placed the seatbelt. This person was just in an accident with a child."

@yaseBizana stated:

"You drive GTi mara seatbelt is behind the seat. You will get the results one day."

