Shebeshxt was recently involved in another violent encounter while he was at an event where he was surrounded by fans

The Thwerka rapper's latest clash with a fan was caught on camera, and a video of the incident circulated on X

Netizens shared their thoughts after seeing Shebeshxt getting involved in yet another incident of physical violence

Shebeshxt is notorious for being quick to throw hands at anyone even his fans. Recently, the Limpopo musician showed his aggressive side once again.

Shebeshxt hit a supporter again in a video and online users shared their reactions. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt showed no mercy after arriving at an event and being swarmed by supporters. The video left people in disbelief as he was involved in yet another altercation with a fan.

Shebeshxt attacks fan

In a video posted by @MDNnewss, Shebeshxt was exiting his vehicle and fans cheered for him. At one point, a fan seemingly bumped into him or got in his way and the musician responded by slapping him. Watch the video by clicking here.

Shebeshxt often gets violent

Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke aka Shebeshxt is no stranger to delivering violent blows to supporters. Briefly News were reported that Shebeshxt once slapped a fan before getting into his car and speeding away. Shebshxt's past as a prisoner comes up when people discuss his tendency to get physically violent.

Being on the job doesn't stop Shebeshxt from assaulting his supporters. A video showed the musician attacking a fan with a bottle while he was performing. Online users are usually left divided as Shebeshxt consistently defends his actions by saying he felt disrespected whenever he reacted violently. Naysayers have called for his arrest following violent incidents.

Shebeshxt once hit a fan before taking off in his car. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

SA stunned by Shebeshxt slapping fan

People commented on the latest video of Shebeshxt hitting a man. Online users turned their attention to fans who continued supporting him despite his reputation for violence against them. Some netizens referenced a recent debate where people argued that Shebeshxt deserved a Nike sponsorship over Tyla. Peeps took the latest video as proof of why the Limpopo musicians can't secure sponsorship contracts as big as Nike. Read comments by X users below:

@TumiGabuza said:

"The way they love Shebeshxt need to be studied koUnisa🤣"

@MoskovichN commented:

"This guy genuinely doesn't care about anyone. Hitting your fans is incredibly disrespectful."

@Mbhape1 remarked:

"Thats petty. Sympathies to the guy."

@visse_ss noted:

"He doesn't play this one, when it comes to slapping his fans🤣🔥"

@crazythatoo asked:

"Is this the guy y’all want to represent Nike as an ambassador? The same one?"

@JackiePhamotse added"

"This why he is not getting endorsements 😭"

Shebeshxt allegedly points firearm at fan

Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt had yet another dramatic, violent clash. The musician had X buzzing over his latest live performance.

Fans are not new to seeing Shebeshxt in controversy, as he has been caught on camera fighting fans. The latest incident angered netizens on X, and Sizwe Dhlomo shared his two cents.

In a TikTok video reposted by @MDNnews, Shebeshxt is on stage when he does the unthinkable to a fan in the crowd.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News