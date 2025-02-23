A video shows a crowd of people who approached a truck delivering beer that got involved in an accident

The residents in the area did not waste time as they approached the truck to get their hands on some "free" beverages

Online users share their thoughts after seeing how urgently people rushed to the delivery truck accident scene

A video of the aftermath of a delivery truck accident made rounds on X. The footage showed that masses of people took advantage of a chance to get alcohol without purchasing it.

A Heineken truck was looted after being involved in an accident and SAPS couldn't stop the crowd. Image: Neydtstock

The video shows that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was on the scene of the Heineken truck accident. People shared their thoughts after seeing how residents desperately wanted to get beers.

Residents loot Heineken beer

In a video shared by @MDNnewss, a truck was leaning to its side after an accident. The people were rushing to collect crates of Heineken beer. The background of the clip shows SAPS and fire trucks were on the scene but it seemed authorities were not able to get the looting crowd under control. Men and women were going back and forth, collecting crates of Heineken. Watch the video below:

Looting is a crime in South Africa

Briefly News reported on a man who was arrested and charged after taking part in looting during the July Unrest in Durban. The man driving a Mercedes-Benz took part in the July 2021 riots by filling a basket with Woolworths products. His case ended when he was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest.

Online users were curious about why the Woolies looter took part in the chaos considering that he wasn't struggling financially. The man explained that he took part in the riot out of impulse after he left his house for necessities. Mbuso pled guilty to the theft charges he faced over the looting.

Woolworths looter Mbuso Moloi was charged with theft after looting in 2021. Image: @suntzu_grades / X

SA floored by beer looters

People shared their thoughts about the people who were looting. Online users pointed out that everyone in the video was participating in an illegal activity. Others argued that the company's insurance would cover the loss.

@MoskovichN commented:

"Yah neh 😁 can't stop a mob."

@TheRealGobetse wrote:

"I don't promote looting and I'm also not against it but not food guys, le tlo hwa one day."

@Tech_carnly remarked:

"Surely it's the month of love ❤️"

@Geeza_Thabs was unimpressed:

"And we wonder why crime is so high in this country."

@lastbornone78 disagreed:

"Let them drink 🍷🍻👇"

@tumelo_br admitted:

"I wish I was there!😢 😭"

