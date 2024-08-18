Videos shared on TikTok show that Mpumalanga residents took to the streets after a car accident carrying edible goods turned over

The videos recorded on the Mpumalanga road show that a Toyota Quantum and mini delivery truck collided

South Africans were divided as the footage showed how Mpumalanga locals reacted to seeing the accident

A video on X shows an accident on a Mpumalanga road. A mini truck carrying atchaar was involved.

Mpumalanga residents looted atchaar spilled onto the road. Image: Facebook / KasiHustler / Getty Images

The video of the road actually rounds on social media. People discussed the videos, with some arguing that the residents' reaction to the car crash showed the state of the nation.

Mpumalanga residents collect atchaar in road

A video went viral on the socials and was reposted by @MDNewss shows people flooding a road to collect each other that was built all over the ground. Watch the video showing the chaos over the condiment below:

SA worried about atchaar looting

Many people expressed shock over the looting footage. Netizens commented that the videos showed how desperate some South Africans are for anything for free.

@nsbusiso800 said:

"The way my family chows Artchaar I wish we were there."

@stunt213 wrote:

"And sell it to the community."

@ministerTP__ commented:

"Lenna I would😭I love achaar so much bathong "

@DlaminiDukani remarked:

"It's difficult in our country."

@MaKoopano was in despair:

"Just for the sake of getting something. Honestly they had no business collecting Atchaar at the scene like that."

@MackManyathela was taken aback:

"God please bless the black nation😭😭😭. Imagine collecting atchaar from the road. @CyrilRamaphosa do something about high food prices...etswa plan monna wa Modimo

@PressPlaySA lamented:

"One day our people will collect food laced with poison, this is what poverty does."

Cape Town peeps loot Simba truck, netizens not happy

Briefly News previously reported that a video of people looting a Simba Chips truck in Cape Town has gone viral. The online users expressed their disappointment.

In a video shared by @Yusuf Abramjee, the truck is stationary and the people ran to it from every direction to take chips. According to Yusuf, the incident took place in Uitsig.

It is not clear whether the truck broke down and was stuck or what led the people to commit such an act. Many people online blamed poverty and inequality.

