A tiktok video shows a South African couple who had a traditional Sotho lobola ceremony with a twist

South Africans were fascinated to see how accepting two women's families were of their plans to marry

Online users were fascinated by the video showing the two love birds' Sotho lobola negotiation

A TikTok video shows one woman who was a part of lobola negotiations. The tiktok video went viral because she was getting traditionally married under unique circumstances.

A Same-sex couple posted a TikTok video of their lobola negotiations with the family involved. Image: @boss_noks

Source: TikTok

Two women in love became viral hits on social media. Many people were inspired by the couple, which was taking things to the next level.

Same-sex couple married under Sotho custom

In a tTkTok post by @boss_noks, two women showed that they got married traditionally. Their families gathered for the Sotho ceremony and it looked like a joyous occasion. Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africa gushes over same-sex couple

Many people thought the video of the same-sex couple's happy ending was touching. Many admired how accepting the women's families were by taking part in the lobola process. People commented on the video wishing the woman well.

gingerbear was pleased:

"Beautiful."

Ranolene Rhissa Pillay wrote:

"Tthis is so precious."

JЦPIƬЯ commented:

"I've never seen this before and always ask myself if it's possible andwow am I glad to finally receive my answer."

ntombifuthi applauded:

"Congrats , darling your day looked beautiful and peaceful cnt wait to next in line God pls hear my prayers."

L€th@b0 added:

"Congratulations, your day looked beautiful and special. Take care of each other."

Jaykent gushed:

"It is a blessing to have a supportive family. Respecting and accepting your choices in life."

Zuma condemns legalisation of gay marriages, SA divided

Briefly News previously reported that Former president Jacob Zuma didn't hold back during his address to MK party supporters in Maqongqo, KwaZulu-Natal.

He said he is strongly opposed to the legalisation of same-sex relationships, reported TimesLIVE.

Zuma said if people support the MK party in the upcoming elections, he will repeal the legalisation of gay marriages.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News