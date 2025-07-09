SA Outraged by Baby Mama Who Poured Acid on Baby Daddy’s Girlfriend

South Africans were livid after they learned about the atrocious incident that took place in Limpopo

A young Mzansi girl was harmed by her boyfriend’s jealous ex-lover and baby mama, who got her fired from work in 2024

The people of Mzansi urged the police to take over and arrest the woman who poured bleach on the youngster

Mmapeu Neo Hlanga from Limpopo went viral after sharing her tragic story on Thobela FM a couple of days ago.

SA was outraged by a woman who attacked her baby daddy's girlfriend with acid. Image: @mmapeu2021

Source: TikTok

The residents of Limpopo are currently seeking justice for a young lady who was attacked with acid by her ex-boyfriend’s jealous baby mama. People have been marching and have recently visited the home of the perpetrator.

Hlanga met a man after relocating from Sekgweng to Zebediela for work. The young lady worked on a farm after dropping out of Capricorn TVET College in 2021, where she was studying plumbing.

Her academic future was cut short due to financial difficulties. She became a general worker on the farm in Mokopane, near Zebediela.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She fell in love with her colleague, not knowing that she was paving her way to a tragic experience.

Woman burnt with acid by boyfriend’s jealous ex

Hlanga found out later that her new man had a baby mama, Ivyone Maja, who also worked on the farm. Maja was not fond of the newbie and made her life at work a living hell.

The baby mama plotted for Hlanga’s dismissal from work and falsely reported that she and his baby daddy had been having sex at work. The management was not happy about the news and fired Hlanga on 24 August 2024 after they refused to hear her side of the story.

The unemployed woman moved back home. One weekend in October, the lovers decided to meet up.

They were having a great time until the man’s baby mama started calling to boast about her new boyfriend. The couple called Maja’s partner to ask him to help calm the situation.

Things got worse after Maja heard Hlanga’s voice and showed up at her baby daddy’s place with a handbag. She pulled out what looked like a bottle of cool drink and poured it all over the young lady’s body, which burned her skin and clothes.

Hlanga alleged that Maja stole the acid used to kill pests from her workplace. She was taken to a local hospital, where she stayed until May 2025.

The young lady’s appearance has drastically changed, and her vision has been affected. Hlanga has ended the relationship with the man.

Maja was arrested on Valentine’s Day this year and released on bail of R3K. Hlanga shared her story on social media and received a lot of support from all over the country.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA outraged by jealous ex-girlfriend with stolen acid

Social media users were outraged by Hlanga’s story and commented:

A lady from Limpopo stayed in hospital for 9 months after she was attacked with stolen acid. Image: @mmapeu2021

Source: TikTok

@Makaboyz said:

“Whether it’s a relationship or whatever, no one deserves to be destroyed like that. I'm proud of this community.”

@NEXT GEN TRADING explained:

“One of my associates who sells toilet acids always refuses to give customers the acid; instead, she pours it herself inside pit toilets. I'm proud of her today.”

@Thoriso Buyi Luvuno highlighted:

“Nah, but you can't acid someone and go on with your life like nothing happened, you honestly cannot.”

@sebatjane kgabo suggested:

“The solution is simple, pour acid on her, too.”

@mamaLo shared:

“I’m Zimbabwean but I admire how SAns unite for anything to happen. There's unity amongst you, guys.”

@Black• Angel was stunned:

“Women, do we still hurt each other all because of a man in this generation?”

@Nomazizi was disgusted:

“All for a man? Sis.”

@🌹🌹Palesa❤️🌹🌹comment:

“Baby mama burnt the baby daddy’s girlfriend with acid on her face and chest. It’s that, “If I can't have him, no one can’ vibe.”

3 More relationship stories by Briefly News

A cheating husband who conceived a child outside his marriage will gain half of his ex-wife’s pension fund in a divorce settlement.

A young woman originally from Mpumalanga shared the heartbreaking story of being a 23-year-old divorcee.

A young South African woman wowed Mzansi with her story of leaving a three-week-old marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News