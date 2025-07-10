Young Stunna recently revealed that his home was broken into by robbers

The star did not disclose many details about the incident or what the thieves took from his house

SA celebrity robberies are on the rise, with past victims including Nasty C, Dr Esther Mahlangu, and DJ Tira, all of whom lost valuable items in separate break-ins

Amapiano star Young Stunna is counting his losses after thieves targeted his home. The heartbroken star shared the news about the unfortunate incident on social media.

Young Stunna revealed that his house was broken into. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna has become a household name in the South African industry. The star who has revealed that he owes his career and success to Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa has been praised for his electric performances and work ethic.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, 8 July 2025, the Adiwele hitmaker revealed that his house had been broken into. He wrote:

“It’s 2025, too many job applications, and you decide to break into my house. Diabolical.”

Although the star did not share many details about the specific items stolen or the extent of the robbery, the emotional toll of losing his valuables was evident in his post.

Young Stunna was heartbroken following a robbery at his house. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

4 SA celebs who were victims of house robberies

Several South African celebrities have lost valuables worth millions in house break-ins. Rapper Nasty C was left shaken after he and four others were tied up and held at gunpoint at his home in Roodekraans, Johannesburg, in 2017. Although the rapper and his friends were not hurt, the experience traumatised him.

The robbers reportedly managed to get away with valuables, including laptops, tablets, cell phones, and a Rolex watch.

Celebrated artist Dr Esther Mahlangu was a victim of a house robbery and assault at her home in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, in 2022. She was attacked, tied up, and robbed of her personal firearm and cash.

Two men were arrested a few weeks after the horrible incident.

Late singer and guitarist Zahara's Roodepoort residence was broken into in 2022, and the thieves stole six of her South African Music Awards (SAMAs). The singer took to social media to plead with the robbers to return her awards because they were important to her. Speaking at the time, a desperate Zahara said:

"I don’t care even if the person leaves them at my gate. I want those awards back."

In April 2024, DJ Tira's Afrotainment offered a R20K reward to anyone with information regarding their stolen studio equipment. According to reports, studio equipment worth thousands of Rand, including drives with unreleased music, was stolen. The post read:

"If anybody has information or comes across people selling studio equipment that is suspected to be the equipment stolen from Afrotainment, please contact us immediately."

