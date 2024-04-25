DJ Tira's Afrotainment studio was recently broken into and had several pieces of equipment stolen

The DJ has not addressed the robbery, however, the artists pleaded with the public for information

Fans are horrified by the incident, with some claiming that it may have been an inside job

DJ Tira’s Afrotainment posted a R20K reward after their studio equipment was stolen. Images: djtira

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira's studio was broken into, where several pieces of equipment were stolen. Afrotainment offered a reward for help finding the robbers and recovering the stolen apparatus.

DJ Tira's Afrotainment studio broken into

DJ Tira and his Afrotainment stable's week has turned sour after having their recording studio burglarised.

According to label signee, Tipcee, the studio was broken into on Wednesday evening, 24 April 2024, where several pieces of equipment were stolen, including hard drives with music files.

Though Tira has not posted about the incident, the veteran musician's team were all hands on deck.

Tipcee and the label further pleaded with the public for information on the stolen apparatus, with a R20K reward for the successful recovery of the equipment and capture of the robbers:

"If anybody has information or comes across people selling studio equipment that is suspected to be the equipment stolen from Afrotainment, please contact us immediately."

Mzansi reacts to Afrotainment robbery

Netizens are stunned by the news, convinced that it may have been an inside job:

baba_ka_zanoh was convinced:

"Definitely an inside job. It's not the equipment that was wanted, but mostly the drive that contains music."

meisievanpletsen wrote:

"No ways! I’m so sorry."

mronpointsa claimed:

"Sorry, I can't imagine. It's an inside job."

sphe_hadebe_ said:

"I hope the unreleased music files were backed up on the cloud drive."

edson_s24 wrote:

"It can only be an inside job."

deejay_king_a was shattered:

"Big Nuz vocals, gone."

vhutshilonengwenda suspected:

"The people who do this the get all information from one of you guys. No one can just go break in without an alert that there's no one at the studio because you guys are always there."

