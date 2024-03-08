Afrotainment boss DJ Tira has revealed that he lost his car keys and has asked for an Uber driver to return them

Tira pleaded with the driver who drove him to OR Tambo International Airport to help bring back his keys

The keys are for his expensive Mercedes G-Wagon, which could cost DJ Tira about R12 000 to make new ones

With the stress of being an entertainer booked week-in and week-out, losing valuable possessions inside an Uber is the last thing on anyone's mind.

DJ Tira loses car keys to his lux Mercedes G-wagon in Johannesburg. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira loses keys to G-Wagon

Afrotainment boss DJ Tira revealed the stressful news of losing his car keys. On his Facebook account, DJ Tira explained how he lost the keys to his pricey Mercedes G-wagon in Johannesburg.

Tira said he was traveling in an Uber when he forgot to take the keys. He has since pleaded with the driver to return them. He also offered R5000 as a reward if the keys were handed back safely to him.

"I forgot my Mercedes G Wagon key in an Uber on Saturday, 2 March, can the driver that took me to OR Tambo bring back my keys, I will reward him R5000. I have been trying to report on the app, and I keep failing. Please help me out, guys."

Why cutting new keys is not an option for Tira

According to ZiMoja, getting new keys cut could cost DJ Tira about R12 000. DJ Tira told the news publication that he could get new keys. However, he fears safety should the keys fall into the wrong hands.

Tira also said they are entertainers who post their whereabouts all the time. He also mentioned that criminals might target him and steal the car if they are the ones in possession of the original keys.

