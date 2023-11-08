South African musician David Scott, popularly known as The Kiffness, opened up about how he was robbed twice in America

The musician shared on his Twitter timeline that he had to cancel his show in Detroit because his gear was stolen

David also mentioned that he feels much safer in South Africa and that the equipment stolen is worth R100 000

South African muso David Scott, also known as The Kiffness, got candid about how he was robbed in downtown Detroit in the US.

The Kiffness cancels his show in Detroit

David Scott made the headlines again after his heated argument with Sizwe Dhlomo on Twitter. The muso recently opened up about why he had to cancel his show in Detroit.

In several tweets, the star shared that his equipment was stolen and thieves broke into his tour van. Scott further mentioned that when one of his employees tried to go to the van to take their valuable things, an unknown man appeared and tried to take the car key from him.

"Regrettably, Detroit, we've had a tough morning. Our tour van was broken into while parked in a secure area alongside several other vehicles. Unfortunately, our gear is missing. We're determined to come up with a solution before tonight's show."

"It gets worse... Our merch guy was getting what was left out of the car now & someone tried to take the keys from him, but he ran away & called the police. Luckily, they detained him while he was looting the car. Our poor merch guy is in shock," he wrote.

He further wrote:

"I regret to inform our Detroit fans that tonight's performance has been canceled due to the theft of our equipment from our van. We are currently in the process of securing a new van, replacing our equipment, and filing necessary police reports. Unfortunately, this leaves us without sufficient time to prepare for the show. Refunds can be obtained at the place where you purchased your tickets."

The Kiffness further mentioned that the equipment that was stolen is worth R100K and that he feels safer in South Africa than in Detroit.

Fans sympathised with The Kiffness

After sharing his story about his experience in the US, social media users flooded his comment section with heartfelt messages, and some sympathised with him:

@The_Librarian2 said:

"Sorry to hear that. All of the best."

@GillianYoungBe1 wrote:

" Sorry, man. This is horrible."

@opensaysmani commented:

"This is so sad."

@LiamNucleus shared:

"Wow, sorry that happened! Right, move to cancel the show."

@b6f321f9b0bb47b responded:

"Sorry to hear about this!"

@tim_meh87 mentioned:

"Detroit is like main road southern suburbs. Sorry this happened, Dave. It's a huge problem in the States."

