Charlize Theron was in the headlines following her inaccurate information about how many people speak Afrikaans

The South African now, American based actress got shade from a musician, The Kiffness, who dropped a whole video

The Kifness made a joke at Charlize's expense when he promoted his school-themed song titled Mevrou

The Kiff has been the latest to react to Charlize saying only 40 people speak Afrikaans. The Afrikaans singer made a video referencing the Hollywood actress's claims.

The Kiffness threw shade at Charlize Theron when he shared his music video.

Source: UGC

The video had many South Africans laughing. Netizens added to comments don't the video and made endless fun of Charlize Theron.

The Kiffness makes fun of Charlize Theron

The South African Afrikaans musician, The Kiffness, has been the latest to let people know what he thinks about Charlize, claiming that only 44 people speak Afrikaans.

As a part of the joke, the musician reshared his music that reminded people of their school days. The whole video shows him speaking broken Afrikaans and making a speech in the language like students do in school, also known as a mondeling in Afrikaans. He captioned the video:

"I feel honoured to be one of the remaining 44 people in South Africa who still speak Afrikaans! "

Citizens continue the joke is there how ridiculousCharlize's claim was. Peeps also applauded the musician for accurately recreating Afrikaans oral speeches in school.

@Peterjacks2222 commented:

"I laughed also,but i think in all honesty, most people mix English and Afrikaans. Some people say they speak Afrikaans then u use a word, and they like what did you say now. It's 90% the case. Some Afrikaans words are longer, so people use the English word instead."

@shasho_031 commented:

"It must be scary becoming an endangered. species."

@KennyMotlhatlh1 commented:

"So do you agree that your language Afrikaans is dying?"

@thedean_za commented:

"The Kiffness is life man. Brilliant!"

@nes_kamogelo commented:

"You making noise wena Kiffness."

@Tina_Mallion commented:

"Highly accurate display of most how many Grade 8 Monedlings went in my school. I did mine on my hobby 'brandeplankry', and it was one helluva treat try to say that word repeatedly."

Charlize Theron: PanSALB reacts to claims that Afrikaans is a dying language

Briefly News previously reported that The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) has reacted to Charlize Theron's remarks about her mother tongue. In a recent interview, the South African-born Hollywood superstar claimed Afrikaans is a dying language.

The actress' comments did not sit well with PanSALB. In a statement reacting to her comments claiming that about only 44 people speak the language in Mzansi, the board cited a report by the Stats South Africa Community Survey of 2018.

According to the survey, Afrikaans is the third most spoken language in Mzansi. TshisaLIVE reports that PanSALB labelled The Italian Job star's remarks as "misleading"

