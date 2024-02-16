Mihlali Ndamase shared some snaps from her Valentine's Day photoshoot

The media personality stunned fans with her classy photos, moving from the traditional lingerie snaps

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions over Mimi's shoot, where most said the influencer looked miserable

Mihlali Ndamase posted pictures from her Valentine's Day photoshoot. Images: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase wowed Mzansi with her Valentine's Day photoshoot. The social media influencer stunned in a white gown and her new hairstyle that fans can't get enough of.

Mihlali Ndamase posts Valentine's Day photos

Valentine's Day wouldn't be complete without some photos from Mihlali Ndamase, and our girl ate and left no crumbs!

Taking to her Instagram page, the social media influencer shared snaps from her dreamy photoshoot, complete with a white gown, a stallion, and her new hairdo.

But alas, Mimi celebrated lovers' day without a lover after her messy public break up with her controversial boyfriend, Leeroy Sidande, but that didn't stop her from having a good time.

The media personality also had a girl's Valentine's outing dubbed "galentines" with a close friend and shared some content from their lunch date:

Mzansi weighs in on Mihlali's photoshoot

Netizens claimed that Mihlali looked miserable in her photos, even saying she suffered a decline in her popularity:

Thee_Cherri said:

"I don't know how to explain it, but she breaks my heart. Like, it's sad. In a 'She fell' kind of way."

__Shazzie wrote:

"She even lost weight."

like_confettii asked:

"Why does it look low-budget?"

_BafanaMthembu responded:

"You can’t stay on top forever. Her decline resembles Pogba’s fall from grace. From being one of the young exciting players to being the most disliked and now draped in scandals."

Mlibo_Magcoba said:

"She looks sad."

Meanwhile, some netizens praised Mimi's photoshoot and showered her with compliments:

South African media personality, Lasizwe said:

"She’s in her era!"

Mzansi DJ/ actress, Thuli Phongolo posted:

"Smooth!"

chubby_ndindi praised Mihlali:

"Always on point! I love you."

nhlanhlamabena__ hyped Mimi:

"Ladies and gentlemen, her name is Mihlali Ndamase."

zanelepotelwa wrote:

"The queen!"

