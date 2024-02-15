Mihlali Ndamase debuted her new look, a vibrant red weave from the popular wig installation company The San HD

This was for her Valentine's Day photoshoot, where she wore a long bridal dress and posed next to a horse

Fans gave the new look a thumbs up, and many lauded Mihlali for her beauty and for being a trendsetter

Mihlali Ndamase went all out for Valentine's Day with her new hairdo. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase debuted her latest hairstyle, a striking red weave installed by the popular wig company The San HD.

Mihlali sports a red weave

Mihlali Ndamase pulled out all the stops for Valentine's Day with her fresh new hairstyle. It was for a photoshoot where she wore a long bridal dress and posed next to a horse.

She shared a video of her rocking the hair on her Instagram stories, and it was re-shared by @MDNnewss, who said:

"Mihlali celebrates Valentine's Day with new hair colour."

Mzansi gives Mihlali a thumbs up

Fans praised the new look and gave it a thumbs up. Many people praised Mihlali for her beauty and her role as a trendsetter.

@ChiomaPhina2

"I love the hair color."

karaboobarak':

"Red hair don’t care."

luleekeluv:

"My favourite girl. Stunning."

asisiphomkabile:

"Forever scrumptious."

zuki:

"Red looks good on you."

Mihlali journals heartbreak from Leeroy Sidambe

YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase was reeling from her breakup with Leeroy Sidambe. She shared a video of her going through all the emotions and she also cried.

The video was shared by @MDNnews with the caption:

"Mihlali Ndamase in her healing process era feeling the pain they caused Maryjane Sidambe after Leeroy Sidambe allegedly cheated on her last year."

Mihlali Ndamase confirmed the break-up after a viral video showed Leeroy kissing another woman in Dubai.

