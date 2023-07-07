Thuso Mbedu Stuns Instagram With 5 Breathtaking Pictures Adorned in Dior: “You Look Angelic”
- Thuso Mbedu looked amazing at a fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week
- The Woman King star posted a few snaps on Instagram showing off her perfect Dior ensemble
- Her followers couldn't help but admire her youthful beauty, with compliments raining on her pictures
Thuso Mbedu looked like a goddess at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on Monday, 3 July.
Mbedu's breathtaking earth-tone gown in Paris
She only posted the gorgeous snaps of her beige Dior gown on Instagram on Friday:
South Africans rushed to her post to shower her pictures with love:
@ceecee_ndaba was swooning:
"Such a pretty princess! ✨"
@palesamad said:
"My baby girl"
@_evelyn_says was mesmerized:
"Gorgeous so whimsical "
@ayandathabethe_ said:
"So beautiful."
@jessicankosi hyped the young mother:
"Beautiful mama."
@andy_bhiya was in disbelief:
"How are you 31 years old my sister!? Unbelievable"!
Thuso experiments with different styles and designers
The South African-born actress who is US-based has been a designer and stylist's dream. In October 2022 she debuted a new hair colour at the Academy Museum Gala EastCoastRadio reported.
She posted the Italian designer Giambattista Valli's couture piece on Instagram:
She recently unveiled a bald look in an Instagram post, rocking a green set. She captioned it with a request for her fans to address her new hairstyle:
The Underground Railroad award winner received a thumbs-up for the fresh look:
@violadavis affirmed:
"You are a beauty❤️❤️❤️"
@mmaponyane said:
"Make 'em green with envy! "
@thando_thabethe was sold:
" shuuu this look"
@usuku_oluhle asked:
"Thuso, tell me, how does a 32-year-old unapologetically look like a 16-year-old like this "
@kamo.mafokwane praised:
"Omg I love this hairstyle on you and the look."
@kwanda_photography had a question:
"when do we discuss YOU?"
Thuso Mbedu x Christian Dior campaign trends
In a previous Briefly News report, the star won the hearts of South Africans when she posted a picture on Twitter promoting the luxurious fragrance Gris Dior by Christian Dior.
Her countrymen were proud of Thuso's impressive accomplishments, showering her with praise and applause.
