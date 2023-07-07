Thuso Mbedu looked amazing at a fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week

The Woman King star posted a few snaps on Instagram showing off her perfect Dior ensemble

Her followers couldn't help but admire her youthful beauty, with compliments raining on her pictures

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Thuso Mbedu looked breathtaking at the Dior Haute Couture Show. Images: @thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu looked like a goddess at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on Monday, 3 July.

Mbedu's breathtaking earth-tone gown in Paris

She only posted the gorgeous snaps of her beige Dior gown on Instagram on Friday:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans rushed to her post to shower her pictures with love:

@ceecee_ndaba was swooning:

"Such a pretty princess! ✨"

@palesamad said:

"My baby girl"

@_evelyn_says was mesmerized:

"Gorgeous so whimsical "

@ayandathabethe_ said:

"So beautiful."

@jessicankosi hyped the young mother:

"Beautiful mama."

@andy_bhiya was in disbelief:

"How are you 31 years old my sister!? Unbelievable"!

Thuso experiments with different styles and designers

The South African-born actress who is US-based has been a designer and stylist's dream. In October 2022 she debuted a new hair colour at the Academy Museum Gala EastCoastRadio reported.

She posted the Italian designer Giambattista Valli's couture piece on Instagram:

She recently unveiled a bald look in an Instagram post, rocking a green set. She captioned it with a request for her fans to address her new hairstyle:

The Underground Railroad award winner received a thumbs-up for the fresh look:

@violadavis affirmed:

"You are a beauty❤️❤️❤️"

@mmaponyane said:

"Make 'em green with envy! "

@thando_thabethe was sold:

" shuuu this look"

@usuku_oluhle asked:

"Thuso, tell me, how does a 32-year-old unapologetically look like a 16-year-old like this "

@kamo.mafokwane praised:

"Omg I love this hairstyle on you and the look."

@kwanda_photography had a question:

"when do we discuss YOU?"

Thuso Mbedu x Christian Dior campaign trends

In a previous Briefly News report, the star won the hearts of South Africans when she posted a picture on Twitter promoting the luxurious fragrance Gris Dior by Christian Dior.

Her countrymen were proud of Thuso's impressive accomplishments, showering her with praise and applause.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News