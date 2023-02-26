Thuso Mbedu attended Prada's autumn fashion show in Milan and turned heads with her trendy dress

The SA actress posted four pictures taken from the exclusive event and looked like a bonafide star

Mzansi people on Instagram told Thuso that they are proud that she is flying the South African flag high

Thuso Mbedu attended the Prada Menswear Fashion Week 2023 show in Milan. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Milan Fashion Week 2023 is in full swing, and A-list stars and fashion lovers flocked to Italy to see high-end designers' autumn and winter collections.

South Africa's very own Thuso Mbedu was spotted at Fashion Week sitting in the front row of the Prada Menswear fashion show.

Thuso was in the company of Dua Lipa, Sienna Miller and Hunter Schafer to name a few and held her own among the international entertainers.

Thuso Mbedu posts 4 pictures from the Prada Menswear fashion show on Instagram

Thuso went on Instagram to thank Prada for having her and shared four pictures from the event with her 2.1 million followers.

She looked radiant in a greyish-blue A-line dress and rocked her natural hair with glam from makeup artist Jessica Smalls.

See Thuso's Instagram post below:

SA Instagram users compliment and praise Thuso in the comments section

@lady_nthabee stated:

"Nah guys Thuso is living the life."

@charles_twala posted:

"Ntwana keep on rocking your African hair, we are proud of you."

@bonganireads commented:

"Next time it will be me on styling credits."

@maegandj19 said:

"Tell your mother to send me the dress!"

@am.inat3408 added:

"Please from watching you on Saints and Sinners to this. Well done mama.❤️"

@sam_duckworth_evans shared:

"The shock of seeing a PMB and GHS girl sitting near Dua Lipa is too much."

@iam_ladyfidel mentioned:

"Thuso you are a beautiful talent.❤️"

@danieloluchi824gmail.com_ said:

"I love this Lady she's gorgeous."

Thuso Mbedu bags international award for her stellar performance in 'The Woman King', Mzansi extremely proud

Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu is receiving all the flowers she deserves after her outstanding performance in the international film The Woman King.

Mbedu won an international award for Outstanding Breakthrough Actress at the 23rd Annual Black Reel Awards, which honour African-American film achievements in feature, independent and television films.

