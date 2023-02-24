Boity Thulo made South African men sweat by posting four photos of her flawless legs on her Twitter account

Mzansi gentlemen shot their shot after seeing the hot pictures and asked the stunner out on a date

Many male netizens said they mustered up the courage after Boity reportedly broke up with Anton Jeftha

Boity Thulo dropped sizzling pics on social media, leaving the timeline in a frenzy.

Bouty Thulo showed off legs in four pics and had men salivating. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

The stunner showed skin in white shorts that showcased her toned legs. She paired the barely-there piece of clothing with a boxy white shirt that showed a glimpse of her tiny waist.

Proud of her figure, Thulo penned a body positivity caption, saying:

"Proud member of the #ThickThighsSaveLives association. ‍❤️‍"

Boity Thulo's male Twitter followers shoot their shot after she posted four hot pictures

Mzansi men simped and drooled over Boity's snaps. Gents, with courage, asked the TV presenter out because she's now reportedly single.

ZAlebs reported that Boity allegedly split from her now ex-boyfie Anton Jeftha. According to the news outlet, Anton couldn't afford Thulo's flashy lifestyle, which includes a R450 000 girlfriend allowance.

@mandlantene1989 said:

"Konje, you are single. Let’s Mingle "

@leeyo_83 shared:

"Now that we heard the rumours Boity broke up with her boyfriend, fellas, brace yourselves for half-naked pics of her as a sign that she is back in the market and ready to mingle."

@zenda2020 posted:

"When are you accepting to date me?"

@Acwengi72187437 replied:

"I can't believe Anton fumbled such beauty "

@Garryplayaa commented:

"Where do I apply to be a side?"

@Harvey___H wrote:

"I'd give up on my studies to take your pictures and help you run errands."

@mnm_meya reacted:

"My number is on my profile, just in case."

@blaba_G also said:

"I’d drink your bath water"

@Zeezy_K_ added:

"At this point, I want her for myself, shem. Fight me ❤❤❤"

Boity Thulo and Pearl Thusi share adorable snap together amid reports Boity Is pregnant for Anton Jeftha

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi and Boity Thulo are living the life of their dreams. The stars shared adorable pictures on their social media pages.

The posts come days after controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula alleged that Boity is pregnant for Anton Jeftha.

On her Instagram page, Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi shared the stunning snaps and reminisced about how far they have come.

