South African stars Boity Thulo and Pearl Thusi recently shared pictures while having a fun moment

The posts come days after Musa Khawula's allegations that the Bakae rapper is pregnant

Boity reportedly parted ways with her boyfriend Anton Jeftha after dating for some years

Pearl Thusi and Boity Thulo are living the life of their dreams. The stars shared adorable pictures on their social media pages.

Boity Thulo and Pearl Thusi shared stunning pictures on their pages. image: @pearlthusi and @boity

The posts come days after controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula alleged that Boity is pregnant for Anton Jeftha.

Pearl Thusi raves over how far they gave come

Taking to her Instagram page, Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi shared the stunning snaps and reminisced about how far they have come.

She remembered how they used to use taxis but they are now getting special treatment at airports. She wrote:

"We used to catch taxis in the ranks of Joburg! Now we A terminal, OR TAMBO! God switched it up, so we rank in first class o! They catch the next one in Dubai o! But if you hit Naija gotta grab Doha o! We were throwing gang signs. Trying to get to town bro! Now we gram peace signs , and the Dom on tap!"

Musa Khawula alleges Boity is pregnant

The celebs' stunning snaps were shared after Musa Khawula's damning allegations against Boity in a viral video. He reported that the Bakae hitmaker looked pregnant. Musa also accused Boity of lying about getting R450K allowance from her man.

Boity and Anton Jeftha rumoured to have broken up because of TV host’s luxurious lifestyle, Mzansi reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity and Anton Jeftha reportedly broke up after serving Mzansi couple goals on social media.

According to ZAlebs, the news circulated when the rumoured former lovers didn't post each other on Valentine's Day. Many fans of the couple were suspicious because Anton is known as the romantic lover who showed love to Boity on Instagram on the previous Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine’s Day Nana, everyday with you is a blessing, not just Feb 14th, ut we are here now. Everything you are, does not go unnoticed, your rootedness - how passionate you are, giving, deeply spiritual. I’m beyond thrilled that our paths have crossed, I’ve learnt from you, I continue growing with you and I get to annoy you a lil bit, it’s fantastic. You’re fantastic, I love you."

