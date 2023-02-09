Thuso Mbedu has Mzansi flocking to their timelines to congratulate her for winning another international award

The actress was nominated in the Outstanding Breakthrough Actress category at the 23rd Annual Black Reel Awards

Online users said she was deserving of the award, especially after making international headlines with her film The Woman King

Thuso Mbedu is receiving all the flowers she deserves after her outstanding performance in the international film The Woman King.

Thuso Mbedu walked away with the Outstanding Breakthrough Actress trophy at the 23rd annual Black Reel Awards. Image: Momodu Mansaray and Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

ZAlebs reports that Mbedu recently won an international award. She was nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Actress at the 23rd Annual Black Reel Awards, which honour African-American film achievements in feature, independent and television films.

The Mzansi actress is not the only The Woman King star to receive a trophy at the prestigious ceremony. Viola Davis won the award for Best Actress, reported ZAlebs.

Mzansi incredibly proud of Thuso Mbedu for winning Black Reel award

Taking to Twitter, the Black Reel Awards congratulated Thuso and South Africans rushed to the post to shower the actress with love. Many people said they were proud of her because she deserved the trophy most after her international stardom grew in 2022.

@ChampTefo said:

"Wow, just keep them coming. Congratulations, buddy ❤️"

@Nonhlan36437864 shared:

"Yes! baby. I am proud of you @ThusoMbedu ❤️❤️"

@Miemie37608412 replied:

"Congratulations darling @ThusoMbedu"

@sarsaraaaaah commented:

"The princess herself ❤️"

@TerryManjaro wrote:

"It's a queen power thing! "

@Nataldo15 reacted:

"When it's your time, it's your time. Congratulations @ThusoMbedu"

@molokele added:

"Wow, that's awesome! Congratulations!"

Thuso Mbedu shines on British Vogue magazine, The Woman King star keeps flying the SA flag high

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Thuso Mbedu is the star she thinks she is. Thanks to her unmatched acting skills, the actress has placed Mzansi on the world map.

Mbedu charted social media trends and hogged headlines for her success, which includes winning the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Performance for her role in The Underground Railroad and acting alongside John Boyega and Hollywood royalty Viola Davis in The Woman King.

After a successful 2022, Thuso Mbedu had her fans grinning from ear to ear when she revealed that she was featured in the British Vogue February 2023 issue. She shared a short clip giving Mzansi a glimpse of what went down at the shoot.

Source: Briefly News