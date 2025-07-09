A South African teenager shared his story about trying to make his dreams of becoming a basketball player come true

The young athlete, Atang Pahlamohlaka, opened up about the final step of his mission to become a graduate from a school overseas

South Africans were touched by the young man who opened up about how hard he worked to pursue his professional basketball player dreams

A young man on TikTok, Atang, shared a touching recollection of his academic career so far. Atang recalled moving from South Africa to the USA so that he could have a better chance of becoming a professional basketball player.

To make his dreams a reality, he worked hard in the USA and Serbia for both academics and basketball. Unfortunately, a hurdle stands in his way of finding success and going to university.

In a TikTok video, @atang.pha made a public plea seeking help with the final push to secure his education in the United States. The 19-year-old left South Africa in 2023 to study in the USA. Atang said he was able to maintain a 4.0 GPA in the United States and straight A's in Serbia while working on his basketball skills.

The young man aims to become a pro basketball player, but he hasn't been able to secure his diploma because of R130,000 of student debt. Clearing the debt accumulated from his Serbian school will allow him to proceed to university. According to Atang's fundraising page, he was raised by a single mother, Mologadi Pahlamohlaka, and he made progress overseas despite financial challenges. Atang dreams of building a better future for his family and community by doing something he loves—playing basketball.

South Africa rallies behind Atang Pahlamohlaka

Many people shared encouraging comments for the young man, declaring that he would be able to raise the funds. Online users expressed best wishes for the 19-year-old with big dreams.

Jerome du Plooy said:

"It’s coming bro!!!!! You gonna make it! Keep it going fam!!! Never give up!"

Georgetheplayer🇿🇦 wrote:

"Dam bro that’s a lot gang but good luck gang ‼"

stevowilldoit_ commented:

"Chase that dream my guy ❤️ "

siphesihle n.† added:

"May the good Lord richly bless you."

Lenah Moloi cheered:

"Atang out here making us proud 👏. Keep shining, young man."

Lebo Lebz gushed:

"Keep pushing, buddy! You will get there."

YT : Neo Lebeko🤍applauded:

"I’m super proud of how far you’ve come!"

tshepang. encouraged Atang:

"Wishing you all the best Atang!!!❤️❤️"

Talente👩🏾‍🦰 added:

"I wish you all the best with all future endeavours, NEVER stop putting effort."

HRH_Didi declared:

"In Jesus’ name it is done!! 🙏🏾❤️"

Breaker of Chains 🐊🐒🇿🇦 was impressed:

"4.0 GPA is Genius!"

