A video of medical doctors from Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) went viral after they gathered to show off how well they are doing in life

The clip of the health professionals enjoying the fruits of their labour was a hit on social media

Online users shared their thoughts after watching the doctors who were proud of their success

An Instagram post of medical doctors celebrating their big purchases together. Netizens discussed the spectacle the doctors put on.

MSU doctors flexed their cars and sparked a debate among netizens.Image: @charis_mantha

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @charis_mantha, SMU doctors were in a parking lot showing off their cars. To celebrate the big purchases, they flashed their headlights, flexing their achievement. The clip showed varying models from VW GTIs to BMWs, all bought by doctors.

Doctors build houses

Briefly News reported on a hardworking doctor who was providing for his family. Peeps were impressed by the doctor who made progress with building a house in the rural areas. He flexed the five-bedroom mansion with impeccable finishes.

Another doctor showed off the property she introduced as a "dream home". The woman posted a TikTok video of the backyard that came with her new purchase. South Africans fell in love with her lush green lawn. Peeps congratulated the doctor on purchasing a gem.

Doctors who showed off their houses inspired many people. Image: Petri Oeschger

Source: Getty Images

SA dicusses MSU doctors' car flex

People were divided over the clip of doctors showing off their whips. Others congratulated the medical professionals on making it.

keithnncube commented:

"Not to be negative. But this can sometimes be a bad financial decision. You become unemployed post-commserve, with three years remaining on car repayments. Paying for it using locums is not a walk in the park."

livhu_x added:

"I truly hope Grand Ward Rounds would invite some post comm serve doctors to talk and advise about their experiences after comm serve. Honestly Grand Ward Rounds are very inspiring but the truth that awaits most of us just three years later is not being addressed 😭"

thabelo.fx.major was unimpressed:

"Nothing special here these cars are all affordable."

priscarnomah said:

"I respect the Polo guy. Good decision. Big up to him. Smart Dr."

ofentse_tshepe shared:

"I hate to be negative but , it’s sad that we celebrating debt."

grootman605 added:

"Education is the way and the future 🙌🔥😍congratulations 🥂😊"

mrsneozulu appladed"

"Congratulations Bo Doc 🔥Bathong lona e yang skolong 👩🏽‍🎓 👨🏽‍🎓

tsakanematthews added:

"Polo is not that bad even doctors recommend it."

honourable_ratshabedi said"

"Thanking the body for all the studying it did with some German machine is key. Ke self care."

nkosinathi_0512 cheered:

"Very inspiring."

neofloya added:

"The only ward round that make sense to me."

