A doctor shared an inspiring TikTok video documenting his journey from walking long distances to township schools to driving his car to work as a medical professional

His story shows the dedication required for medical studies in South Africa, where becoming a doctor demands six years of study, followed by two years of internship

Social media users responded with overwhelming support, with many reflecting on their academic journeys and aspirations in the medical field

A man posted a video inspiring others to tackle their dream head-on following his example as he struggled from walking 30 minutes to school every day to get his education. Images: @luxolomdolo

Content creator @luxolomdolo, known for sharing medical advice and his journey in healthcare, posted a video capturing his drive to work.

In the clip, he reflects on his transformation from a determined township student who walked 30 minutes to school to a qualified doctor driving to save lives.

Journey to becoming a doctor

Becoming a doctor in South Africa takes dedication and hard work. Students must complete a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degree, followed by an internship and community service.

To qualify, strong grades in Mathematics and Physical Sciences are essential, with most universities requiring at least 70% in these subjects

SA reacts to doctor's success story

The inspiring post drew heartfelt responses from viewers:

@ThubelihleMngomezulu reflected:

"This could've been me if I didn't laugh at every silly joke in class and did not take school seriously😭"

@KutiSeiletMckanyie shared:

"Then there's me who has so much potential but suffers from severe procrastination 😔"

@MaMthiya❤️ revealed:

"waiting for a response.. Been waitlisted since September last year😭💔..."

@Jennifer.🎀 celebrated:

"There's nothing I love more than seeing people on this app win, congratulations Dr❤"

@naledii_itu observed:

"It's not about the school, it's always about the passion and drive the child has, I'm inspired ❤️🤞"

