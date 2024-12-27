Global site navigation

“Yes Mama! Yes They Must Know!”: Woman Shows Off Multiple Qualifications in Viral Video
Women Empowerment

“Yes Mama! Yes They Must Know!”: Woman Shows Off Multiple Qualifications in Viral Video

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A proud graduate caught Mzansi's attention when she shared a TikTok video displaying her impressive collection of academic certificates and graduation photos
  • The woman's playful approach to showing off her qualifications sparked conversations about the importance of education and financial independence for women
  • Social media users flooded the comments section with words of encouragement, with many emphasizing how degrees can lead to better opportunities

A woman flexing her qualifications goes viral.
A woman posted a video of herself showing off her various qualifications and it went viral on TikTok. Images: @bandilephungula20
Source: TikTok

A woman's creative qualification reveal has Mzansi celebrating academic excellence.

The TikTok video posted by content creator @bandilephungula20 shows her wrapped in a blanket before dramatically revealing herself in her graduation attire, surrounded by her certificates spread across the floor. She playfully captioned her achievement flex with:

"Just for jokes."

Watch the video below.

Education in SA today

South Africa has seen a significant rise in graduates across various fields, with more women pursuing higher education than ever before.

This trend reflects the growing emphasis on academic qualifications as a pathway to financial independence.

Mzansi celebrates academic excellence

@MawandeOmuhle shared wisdom:

"My father used to say your first husband as a woman must be your degree."

@Hlengi joked:

"Don't let anyone who doesn't know what Harvard referencing is stress you with their comments."

@Sunshine advised:

"Ihamba ngolayini ke mayinje👌👌👌... Next should be own income over anything else."

@MagutshwA celebrated:

"Halala 💃💃 Yes wena my baby congratulations 👏👑😍"

@Pinky123 agreed:

"Siyayeka ooe yoo am meant to be an independent woman...💯 My degree is my first husband...🥰🥰As a lady having your own income is very important..."

@Miss_Mboji suggested:

"And make sure ne ndoda yakho inezayo I degree zigcwale all over the wall🥰"

@ledwabar_ cheered:

"Yes, mama! Yes, they must know🙌🏾❤🔥🥇"

@user4672528719165 shared:

"Ngyathanda makunje congrats bby gal banyise🤣🥰😇"

Source: Briefly News

