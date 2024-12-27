“Yes Mama! Yes They Must Know!”: Woman Shows Off Multiple Qualifications in Viral Video
- A proud graduate caught Mzansi's attention when she shared a TikTok video displaying her impressive collection of academic certificates and graduation photos
- The woman's playful approach to showing off her qualifications sparked conversations about the importance of education and financial independence for women
- Social media users flooded the comments section with words of encouragement, with many emphasizing how degrees can lead to better opportunities
A woman's creative qualification reveal has Mzansi celebrating academic excellence.
The TikTok video posted by content creator @bandilephungula20 shows her wrapped in a blanket before dramatically revealing herself in her graduation attire, surrounded by her certificates spread across the floor. She playfully captioned her achievement flex with:
"Just for jokes."
Watch the video below.
Education in SA today
South Africa has seen a significant rise in graduates across various fields, with more women pursuing higher education than ever before.
This trend reflects the growing emphasis on academic qualifications as a pathway to financial independence.
Mzansi celebrates academic excellence
@MawandeOmuhle shared wisdom:
"My father used to say your first husband as a woman must be your degree."
@Hlengi joked:
"Don't let anyone who doesn't know what Harvard referencing is stress you with their comments."
@Sunshine advised:
"Ihamba ngolayini ke mayinje👌👌👌... Next should be own income over anything else."
@MagutshwA celebrated:
"Halala 💃💃 Yes wena my baby congratulations 👏👑😍"
@Pinky123 agreed:
"Siyayeka ooe yoo am meant to be an independent woman...💯 My degree is my first husband...🥰🥰As a lady having your own income is very important..."
@Miss_Mboji suggested:
"And make sure ne ndoda yakho inezayo I degree zigcwale all over the wall🥰"
@ledwabar_ cheered:
"Yes, mama! Yes, they must know🙌🏾❤🔥🥇"
@user4672528719165 shared:
"Ngyathanda makunje congrats bby gal banyise🤣🥰😇"
3 other graduation stories making waves
- A determined woman made history in her family by becoming their first LLB graduate, sharing her emotional journey to success.
- An inspiring mother who had her baby at 18 defied the odds by graduating with a PhD, with her daughter proudly by her side.
- Several SA celebrities, including Phindile Gwala, DJ Cleo, and Dr Musa Mthombeni, showed it's never too late to pursue education as they graduated in 2024.
