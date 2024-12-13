TikTok user Dr Jewel Simamane shared that she had her daughter when she was 18 and wrote her matric exams while pregnant

The teenage pregnancy didn't stop the determined mother from pursuing a PhD at a local tertiary institution

After seeing the doctor graduate with her daughter by her side, social media users applauded the mom

A mother who had her daughter as a teen received her PhD. Images: @drjewelsimamane

Source: TikTok

When obstacles arise, it is not a signal to abandon hope but an opportunity to persevere and grow stronger. This truth shines through in the inspiring story of a woman who defied the odds and earned her PhD.

Teen mom gets her PhD

Dr Jewel Simamane, who uses the handle @drjewelsimamane, had her daughter when she was 18. She shared a picture of the two of them—20 and two—and compared it to a stunning picture of her 32-year-old graduated self standing next to her teenager.

The doctor wrote in her post's caption:

"I call her my 'matric certificate.' I wrote my final matric exams when I was seven to eight months pregnant. The results were released on 7 January 2010 (passed with a D), and she was born on 8 January 2010.

"Look at us now. Faithfulness to the Most High and my ancestors."

Take a look at the pictures here.

Mzansi applauds PhD graduate mom

Several social media users took to the post's comment section to congratulate the doctor on her success, while others shared similar inspiring journeys to reach their destinations.

@nontour_forbes wrote in the comment section:

"I had my baby while I was in matric as well. I was 18. I went on to obtain my degree years later. My baby was my inspiration to work hard."

@kgopotjosegopotjo said to Jewel:

"Your challenges do not define you. Congratulations, Doc."

@mkhocy_543 added to the comments:

"I needed this. It's hard studying while pregnant, but let me move. The degree is calling my name."

@mamabahumi said to the young mother:

"Girl. You have shown that nothing is impossible. I have never been proud of a stranger."

An impressed @sthuphethuu stated:

"Good job, my sister. You are doing a good job. PhD at 32. Yoh, congratulations."

@takalanikhodaniravele shared their story with the online community:

"I wrote my matric while pregnant, too, and passed with a bachelor's pass. I took a gap year and then enrolled the following year. I have two NQF Level 7 qualifications, one NQF Level 8 and a Level 6 qualification."

3 other stories about PhDs

Mzansi internet users applauded a gorgeous woman who obtained her PhD in biochemistry. Talk about a beauty with brains!

A young woman made history as the first astrophysics PhD graduate at the University of Pretoria.

A North-West University PhD graduate listed the requirements for his future partner. A few women were interested in the man's request.

Source: Briefly News