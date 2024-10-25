A young woman proudly shared that she obtained her PhD in biochemistry from the University of Johannesburg

In the TikTok video, the doctor showed off her degree while she wore her graduation attire

Many members of the online community congratulated the beautiful woman on her impressive achievement

A woman shared she obtained her PhD in biochemistry. Images: @dr_motseoalephatsi

Earning an education, particularly a degree in a challenging field, is a powerful way to open doors and gain recognition for one's dedication and hard work. A brilliant and beautiful woman garnered well-deserved praise after proudly showcasing a PhD in biochemistry.

A woman in science

TikTok user and University of Johannesburg graduate Dr Mostseoa Lephatsi, who uses the handle @dr_motseoalephatsi, uploaded a clip showing app users that she was now a doctor in biochemistry.

Wearing her graduation attire, the young woman proudly showed off the degree she worked hard for.

Take a look at the biochemistry doctor in the video below:

Mzansi congratulates PhD biochemistry graduate

A few social media users congratulated the doctor for obtaining her prestigious degree, while others showered the stunner with compliments.

@nyunyu7697 said to the woman:

"Congratulations, and keep on being strong."

@msajeje applauded the graduate and wrote in the comment section:

"Impressive achievement."

The field the doctor found herself in surprised @greylin232, who said:

"Biochemistry? I respect that. It did me dirty in my first year of med school."

@mmaborekamogelo stated in the comments:

"Wow, wow. You are really forcing us to further our studies."

@mok69mal couldn't help but compliment the graduate on her physical appearance:

Wow, such beauty! You really are a stunningly beautiful lady. Your beauty is indeed breathtaking. You're so beautiful it's not even funny anymore. Talk about a beauty with brains."

@benhennessy32e told the online community:

"Educated women just scream sexy."

