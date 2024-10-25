“Beauty With Brains”: Mzansi Applauds Gorgeous Woman Obtaining PhD in Biochemistry
- A young woman proudly shared that she obtained her PhD in biochemistry from the University of Johannesburg
- In the TikTok video, the doctor showed off her degree while she wore her graduation attire
- Many members of the online community congratulated the beautiful woman on her impressive achievement
Earning an education, particularly a degree in a challenging field, is a powerful way to open doors and gain recognition for one's dedication and hard work. A brilliant and beautiful woman garnered well-deserved praise after proudly showcasing a PhD in biochemistry.
A woman in science
TikTok user and University of Johannesburg graduate Dr Mostseoa Lephatsi, who uses the handle @dr_motseoalephatsi, uploaded a clip showing app users that she was now a doctor in biochemistry.
Wearing her graduation attire, the young woman proudly showed off the degree she worked hard for.
Take a look at the biochemistry doctor in the video below:
Mzansi congratulates PhD biochemistry graduate
A few social media users congratulated the doctor for obtaining her prestigious degree, while others showered the stunner with compliments.
@nyunyu7697 said to the woman:
"Congratulations, and keep on being strong."
@msajeje applauded the graduate and wrote in the comment section:
"Impressive achievement."
The field the doctor found herself in surprised @greylin232, who said:
"Biochemistry? I respect that. It did me dirty in my first year of med school."
@mmaborekamogelo stated in the comments:
"Wow, wow. You are really forcing us to further our studies."
@mok69mal couldn't help but compliment the graduate on her physical appearance:
Wow, such beauty! You really are a stunningly beautiful lady. Your beauty is indeed breathtaking. You're so beautiful it's not even funny anymore. Talk about a beauty with brains."
@benhennessy32e told the online community:
"Educated women just scream sexy."
