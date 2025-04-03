Justin Fletcher was told he had 12 months to find a kidney after doctors diagnosed him with end-stage renal failure

His former teacher, Marc Ancillotti, felt it in him to donate his kidney and give Justin another chance at life

Internet strangers also lent a helping hand by donating to the worthy cause, raising over R660 000 to cover medical expenses

A group of strangers showed the spirit of ubuntu when they selflessly decided to donate over half a million rand to a man in need of a kidney, which he got from his friend and former school teacher.

The road to a kidney donation

Justin Fletcher, who was reportedly diagnosed with end-stage renal failure, struck gold in friendship when he reconnected with Marc Ancillotti in Cape Town in 2023.

Marc, who taught Justin at Michaelhouse (a full boarding private senior school for boys, according to its website) 25 years ago, read about his former student's situation on a Michaelhouse Old Boys circular.

Marc shared on Justin's BackaBuddy campaign:

"I have never felt so convicted in my life to do something."

After many failed medical tests, allergic reactions and blood pressure readings that were "out of the acceptable range," things finally fell into place, and the transplant was set for 26 March.

Justin's wife Gaylyn, who was four months pregnant with their daughter Pippa when the family found out he had 12 months to find a kidney, shared that Marc was giving the Fletchers a future they had dreamed of, adding:

"Marc didn't have to do this. He could have stepped away at any time, but he didn't because that's what true friendship looks like. It's a sacrifice. It's love in its purest form and a reminder for us all of what it really means to give."

Gaylyn also asked the community to stand with them during the battle, not just by donating but believing in the power of kindness and assisting them by covering medical expenses and paying back the many loans they had to take out.

People open their hearts and wallets

With a goal of R680 000, online strangers have already donated over R660 000, 98% of what they hoped to get.

People also left messages for the family to show their support.

A generous Jacqui and Ryann Dean stated:

"Thinking of you and wishing you all well."

An anonymous donor wrote:

"We've got your backs, Fletchers."

The Bares Family said to those involved:

"Sending prayers and positive thoughts your way for a speedy recovery for you both!"

Another anonymous person shared:

"Wishing you a very successful operation, Justin, and thank you, Marc, for your kindness and generosity to your friend. I've only met you, Gaylyn and gorgeous Pippa once, but what a wonderful family you are. Wishing you a lifetime of fun, happiness and adventures together.

Justin P added in the comments:

"Sending prayers and healing vibes!"

