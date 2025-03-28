“Help Me Cheat”: Johannesburg Man’s Unusual Plea Takes a Heartfelt Turn

A man, Grant Forbes, shocked people in Johannesburg when he asked South Africans to help him in a cheating situation

However, his plea turned out to be linked to something more sincere, which would cost him R350 000

Grant's ask for help would change his life for the better and assist him in living his life to the fullest

A man in Johannesburg had Mzansi doing a double-take when he asked them to help him cheat. Image: Grant Forbes / BackaBuddy

Source: UGC

After a sticker on a car had Johannesburg motorists and residents thinking a man was a suspect in a cheating scandal, to their surprise, it was something more sincere.

Cheating for a good cause

The sign referring to the supposed infidelity on the vehicle driving around the City of Gold had a QR code that led people to a BackaBuddy campaign in support of a man named Grant Forbes.

The man pleaded with the public:

"Help me cheat death and keep living life to the fullest: A kidney transplant for a second chance."

Grant, who is a father to his son Aarin, has lived with Type 1 diabetes, a condition he says has shaped but never defined him.

An avid sportsman (having participated in cycling, running, and bodybuilding), Grant now faces the challenge of needing a kidney transplant as his condition has caused his organs to fail.

"This transplant isn't about survival. It's about giving me the chance to keep being the dad who plays rugby with his kid, the athlete who pushes boundaries, and the person who refuses to let adversity win."

Grant Forbes shared that he has never let life's challenges hold him back. Image: Grant Forbes / BackaBuddy

Source: UGC

Hoping to raise R350 000 for his kidney transplant, Grant revealed that despite having medical aid, his medical expenses, medication, and recovery costs are more than what he and his family can handle.

"That's why I'm humbly asking for your help. Every donation, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to a second chance at life.

"This help will not only see me regain my health but will also allow me to continue being the active, present father my son deserves and the person who strives to make a positive impact in the world."

What is Type 1 diabetes?

The medical publication Mayo Clinic's website states that Type 1 diabetes sees the pancreas make little to no insulin, a hormone the body uses to allow glucose to enter cells to produce energy.

While the exact cause is unknown, other causes may include genetics and exposure to viruses or other environmental factors.

Symptoms may include frequent urination, blurry vision, often feeling thirsty, weight loss without trying, feeling hungry, irritability and other mood changes and feeling weak and tired.

