Musa Khawula's fans have opened a crowdfunding page on Backabuddy to raise money for the blogger's legal team

It is reported the controversial blogger who recently got arrested needs R50 000 for his legal fees

While some South Africans are willing to donate money to the social media troll, others disagreed and said that Khawula should remain behind bars

South Africans open a crowdfunding account to donate to Musa Khawula's legal team. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

South Africans have opened a crowdfunding page on Backabuddy to raise money for blogger Musa Khawula's legal team.

The popular blogger and social media troll was recently arrested and appeared in court this week.

Popular social media channel @PSAFLIVE shared a screenshot of Khawula's Backabuddy account on X over the weekend and revealed that South Africans want to raise money for Khawula's legal team.

"South Africans have started a Backabuddy to help Musa Khawula raise R50,000 for his legal team," wrote the X channel.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

South Africans respond to Khawulavideo and his legal fees

@vote_checker replied:

"Why do I get a feeling that he is enjoying being in prison."

@DlomoVR6 said:

"He must tell us who is ch*wing that judge first!"

@3cd02e9d745a480 wrote:

"Leave him in jail he must love shower time."

@nkabindenm wrote:

"We must raise the money first for the family of the man who was murdered by Musa Khawula."

@3cd02e9d745a480 said:

"He is charged with attempted murder and murder are people crazy."

@Makhetha57060 responded:

"His followers here on X would cover that cost fast fast. They are fans aren't they?"

@MiddasMoks said:

"My goat will walk free. I miss seeing his controversial tweets here on my TL."

@siyanda1919 said:

"South Africans are all LGBTQ community members now?"

@mpho_khumalo1 wrote:

"I wanna donate. How legit is this?"

@Ladyormisstoyou said:

"Every day I'm struggling to understand how the human mind works."

@1st_putsans responded:

"Musa_Khawula chommie the link gives an error. Babes the link is not opening!"

@HoneyToolz replied:

"I will donate because he struck a nerve… and I will do it because most of you voted for Chidima for Miss Nigeria to spite her. So, I’d rather waste my money on a South African."

@Xee_GP replied:

"A murder charge, attempted murder, cyberbullying and Internet trolling, character assassination. Which South Africans?"

@Thendo_Khae_ said:

"Who's gonna be dumb enough to donate money?"

South Africans starts a crowdfunding account to donate to Musa Khawula's legal team. Images: @KOLSI_KOLSI and Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

A video of Musa Khawula resurfaces

In other entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that a video of Musa Khawula commenting on Sonia Mbele's son's alleged crimes resurfaced.

The controversial blogger who is currently in jail addressed Donell's GBV allegations when Khawula and Mbele were both arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News