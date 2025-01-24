A video of Musa Khawula commenting on Sonia Mbele's son's alleged crimes has resurfaced

The controversial blogger addressed Donell's dreadful scandals around the time they were both arrested

Mzansi is calling to have Musa freed from jail so he can continue doing what he does best

Musa Khawula says Sonia Mbele's son, Donell, deserves what's coming to him. Images: Twitter/ FootballStage_1, Instagram/ donell.

Just days before his own arrest, Musa Khawula addressed Sonia Mbele's statement about her son's alleged crimes.

Musa Khawula calls out Sonia Mbele

While Mzansi eagerly waits for developments in Sonia Mbele's troubled son's assault case, Musa Khawula hopes that he will pay for his alleged crimes.

In an old video posted by ThisIsColbert, the controversial blogger weighed in on Donell's behaviour, and more so his mom's statement addressing the horrible allegations made by his ex-girlfriend.

Musa Khawula accused Sonia Mbele of attempting to protect her son. Image: Am_Blujay

The jailed gossipmonger called Sonia out for allegedly using her influence to divert attention from her son to her abusive ex in an act to gain public sympathy:

"Using this statement to protect her son by throwing her ex-boyfriend under the bridge in order to protect her son so we feel sorry for him; of which I don't."

The "sad and deeply affected" Musa went on to call Donell out while expressing sympathy for his ex:

Mzansi reacts to Musa Khawula's video

Peeps want Musa freed and back to serving them the latest tea:

morutifakboy said:

"Musa may lack self-discipline here and there, but we need him as a reporter of the truth."

_reneiloe laughed:

"I’m crying! 'You deserve everything that’s coming your way,' and they’re both in court."

andre_luthuli wrote:

"Y'all can hate Musa all you like, but he's one of the few truth-tellers on this app."

officialcollinc posted:

"I don’t like this dude, but free him."

