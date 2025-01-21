Global site navigation

Sonia Mbele's Son Donell Mbele Breaks Silence Following Bail Release, Posts 2Pac Quotes
Sonia Mbele's Son Donell Mbele Breaks Silence Following Bail Release, Posts 2Pac Quotes

by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • Donell Mbele has broken his silence following the damning rape allegations made by Tamia Carvalho
  • Mbele, the son of TV actress Sonia Mbele, shared quotes from the late rapper 2Pac Shakur
  • Donell Mbele made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 20 January and was granted bail

Donell Mbele was granted bail.
Sonia Mbele's son Donell Mbele has pposted a few cryptic quotes following his bail release. Image: @donell._ on Instagram/ Oupa Bopape via Getty Images
Following disturbing allegations of rape made by girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho, Donell Mbele has posted cryptic quotes, seemingly breaking his silence.

Donell Mbele breaks silence on social media following rape allegations

Donell Mbele, the son of TV actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbele has seemingly reacted to the rape allegations against him.

Without saying much, Donell posted a video of the late rapper 2Pac Shakur speaking about his undying faith in God. 2Pac spoke about how his faith was never shaken despite his facing adversities.

In the next slide, Donell posted a quote from the rapper taken from his posthumous hit song Better Dayz, which features Mr Biggs.

That was not all. Donell also posted a photo of a Bible with his name on it and attached a Bible verse that reads: “No weapon forged against you will prevail. And you will refute every tongue that accuses you,” declares the Lord.

Donell Mbele's Instagram screenshot.
Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele, broke his silence on Instagram. Image: @donell._ Instagram
Donell's accuser makes rape accusations

Tamia Carvalho went on social media and did an expose on Donell Mbele, alleging that he raped her.

"Despite his abusive past, I tried to see the good in him, but I believe he has not changed. We were in a relationship for almost six months, and we went public about it on 13 December when we met."

"At first, I concentrated on it but later changed my mind," she continued. Tamia claimed that she repeatedly asked Donell to stop, but he ignored her. "I remember another incident where he just got on top of me, pinned me down and forced himself onto me," she alleged.

Donell was arrested and released on R1000 bail.

Born Into Fame producers cancel Donell Mbele's appearance on show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sonia Mbele's son, Donell Mbele, was allegedly set to appear in a reality TV show.

Producers of the Showmax reality TV show, Born Into Fame, revoked their decision as he faces two counts of rape.

