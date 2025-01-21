NPA Faces Backlash for Dragging Sonia Mbele Into Donell Mbele’s Court Case Statement
- The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) faced backlash for mentioning actress Sonia Mbele's name in an official statement about her son Donell's court appearance
- Fans criticised the NPA for unnecessary reference to Mbele, whose involvement in the case was deemed irrelevant
- Social media users expressed that the NPA's statement resembled tabloid-style reporting, which lowered its professional standards
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has landed in hot water after mentioning actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbele's name in the official statement about her son Donell's court appearance.
SA reacts to NPA's statement about Donell Mbele
The NPA has issued an official statement following Donell Mbele's court appearance on Monday, 20 January. Donell is allegedly facing two counts of rape following his ex-girlfriend Tamia Carvalho's accusations.
The National Prosecuting Authority later issued a statement confirming the court appearance. Part of the statement read:
"Donell Mbele (23), the son of the renowned actress, appeared before the Randburg Magistrates' Court on two charges of rape."
Fans blast NPA for mentioning Sonia Mbele's name
Social media users shared mixed reactions to the statement. Many said the NPA was not supposed to mention the actress' name in the matter.
@DavidMogashoa wrote:
"You guys are issuing statements like you will end it with 'xoxo gossip girl.' Could you not just say who appeared in court without involving the 'renowned actress'?"
@African_Spring commented:
"Fetch the restaurants as well; why were they serving alcohol to a 17-year-old?"
@Ayola_M wrote:
"😳 What does the renowned actress have to do with this?"
@LLB_hard82389 said:
"This is a heading more appropriate for a tabloid than from a law enforcement agency. What has the accused parents got to do with the matter???"
@MoskovichN added:
"This writing feels more like something you'd find on a gossip page, with a clickbait title and overall cheesy reporting. It's definitely not up to the standards for the NPA stamp."
Sonia Mbele's son granted bail after court appearance
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Donell Mbele is in hot water again after he was accused of raping his girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho. He appeared in court this week and was granted bail.
The son of South African actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbele made his first court appearance on Monday, 20 January 2025. Donell Mbele appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
