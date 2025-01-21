The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) faced backlash for mentioning actress Sonia Mbele's name in an official statement about her son Donell's court appearance

Fans criticised the NPA for unnecessary reference to Mbele, whose involvement in the case was deemed irrelevant

Social media users expressed that the NPA's statement resembled tabloid-style reporting, which lowered its professional standards

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has landed in hot water after mentioning actress and businesswoman Sonia Mbele's name in the official statement about her son Donell's court appearance.

SA reacts to NPA's statement about Donell Mbele

The NPA has issued an official statement following Donell Mbele's court appearance on Monday, 20 January. Donell is allegedly facing two counts of rape following his ex-girlfriend Tamia Carvalho's accusations.

The National Prosecuting Authority later issued a statement confirming the court appearance. Part of the statement read:

"Donell Mbele (23), the son of the renowned actress, appeared before the Randburg Magistrates' Court on two charges of rape."

Fans blast NPA for mentioning Sonia Mbele's name

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the statement. Many said the NPA was not supposed to mention the actress' name in the matter.

@DavidMogashoa wrote:

"You guys are issuing statements like you will end it with 'xoxo gossip girl.' Could you not just say who appeared in court without involving the 'renowned actress'?"

@African_Spring commented:

"Fetch the restaurants as well; why were they serving alcohol to a 17-year-old?"

@Ayola_M wrote:

"😳 What does the renowned actress have to do with this?"

@LLB_hard82389 said:

"This is a heading more appropriate for a tabloid than from a law enforcement agency. What has the accused parents got to do with the matter???"

@MoskovichN added:

"This writing feels more like something you'd find on a gossip page, with a clickbait title and overall cheesy reporting. It's definitely not up to the standards for the NPA stamp."

