Season eight of the popular Mzansi Magic series Uthando Nes'thembu is nearing its end, with three episodes remaining

Fans of the popular reality TV show are anxious over the final episodes of the season, saying the drama was unmatched

In this season, fans got to see Musa Mseleku in a very vulnerable state after he suffered a stroke

As Mzansi Magic's most popular reality TV show Uthando Nes'thembu is headed to its end, fans are still hungry for more drama.

Mzansi not ready to say goodbye to the Mselekus

The show is centred around Musa Mseleku's polygamous family, which resides in eMzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal. As the season progressed, so did the drama. People made jokes such as wanting to relocate to the small town in Port Shepstone so they could witness the drama first hand.

Unfortunately, season eight is nearing its end, with three episodes remaining. Anxiety has grown among fans of the show because the drama was unmatched compared to the previous seasons.

In season eight, Musa Mseleku is in a very vulnerable state, both health-wise and emotionally, as he suffers a stroke. Fans also got to see the family crumble as disagreements turned violent.

An X user, @Jabu_McDonald, sparked the conversation, joking that life would get boring without the family on our screens.

"Guys, three episodes are remaining for this season. What are we gonna do with ourselves after the end of this season?"

Fans make jokes about the season ending

The show is trending on Twitter (X) with people relaying their mixed opinions about the wives, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe. Some people are not feeling his fifth wife, Samukelisiwe Khawela.

@MilleZulu stated:

"I was asking myself the very same thing after the season finale of Big brother."

@simphi4 exclaimed:

"Only 3 episodes left?!!! What do they suggest we do with our selves?"

@Ayola_M shared:

"We going to live eMzumbe."

@BP_Motholo stated:

"They better have been filming while we watched this season. They mustn't try us."

@PhindzJama joked:

"They need to do something, honestly we can't live without them."

@I_Am_Jerusalem suggested:

"We need a Reunion This season."

@yolish_ asked in confusion:

"Are the family trips part of the contractual agreement? Because Mseleku is really forcing this upcoming one."

@Reloadedd94 lashed at the wives:

"I'm sorry, but these wives are being ridiculous at this point, I don't like how they're seeing their husband at his most vulnerable and weakest, and they are playing on his head with the disrespect. Yes Musa has done so many wrongs but the man is trying #UthandoNesthembu."

Viewers heartbroken over Mseleku family crumbling

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that some viewers of Uthando Nes'thembu have expressed concerns regarding the division in the Mseleku family, suggesting that the show should just end to save the marriages.

Some fans feel this should be the last season after a user sparked a massive debate on why they feel the show should end, as they feel that the family is falling apart.

