Donell Mbele has added to the growing number of South Africans demanding justice for a seven-year-old girl who was reportedly violated at school

Despite his ongoing court case for alleged rape, Donell shared a post in support of the victim, sparking mixed reactions on social media

Donell, who faces two counts of rape from a previous accusation, appeared in court on March 31, 2025, with his case postponed to April 14, 2025

Veteran actress Sonia Mbele's son Donell has joined the many South Africans demanding justice for a seven-year-old girl who was reportedly violated at school. Donell, who is currently in court for alleged rape reposted a message in support for the little girl.

Sonia Mbele’s son Donell has shared a message of support for a sexual assault victim. Image: @donell

Source: Instagram

Donell Mbele supports sexual assault victim

Social media is awash with heartfelt messages of support for a young girl who was sexually assaulted at school. South Africans from all walks of life, including celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo and Wiseman Mncube, government officials, students and everyone, have joined hands in demanding that the perpetrators who violated the little girl must face the full wrath of the law.

A screenshot of Donell's post was reposted by the popular entertainment page MDN News on X, formerly Twitter. Take a look at the post below:

Fans react to Donell Mbele's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Donell's post. Some fans questioned his motive for sharing the post, while others commended him for supporting the victim.

@FootballStage_1 said:

"He is human too."

@zulukingdom77 commented:

"Let the boy speak."

@Vuyoman wrote:

"She was 17 not 7, and they were dating. It's not the same situation as Cwecwe."

@Oulaaitie added:

"He’s short of saying the law must apply swiftly in both cases with no exceptions."

@_MGLKD_ said:

"We ain’t letting him off the hook 🪝"

@KingAnicka56516 added

"Is he trying to gain sympathy?? That will never work."

@Abdul742038651 wrote:

"Why are South Africans raping kids and women. Whether black or white. My question is why?"

Here's everything you need to know about Donell Mbele's rape case

Donell Mbele rang in the new year on a wrong note when he was accused of two counts of rape by his girlfriend, Tamia Carvalho. The 17-year-old shared explosive screenshots of the conversation she had with Donell after the alleged rape incident.

The matter caused a massive uproar on social media as this was not the first time that Donell was being accused of rape. Fans called for his arrest. Donell was later arrested, appeared in court and was released on bail.

The 23-year-old actor appeared before the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 31 March 2025, and the case was postponed to 14 April 2025.

Sbahle Mzizi calls for justice for rape victim

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African kidinfluencer Sbahle Mzizi has heightened the call for justice involving a young girl who was sexually abused.

Sbahle Mzizi took to Instagram to share an important message about a seven-year-old girl who was violated, allegedly at her school in 2024.

