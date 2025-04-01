Kidinfluencer Sbahle Mzizi has sounded the call for justice for a seven-year-old victim of sexual assault

Ntando Duma's eight-year-old daughter shared a video where she urged people to sign a petition

Many of our Mzansi celebs have applauded Sbahle for her bravery and for speaking up for the victim of assault

Ntando Duma's daughter, Sbahle Mzizi, wants justice for a 7-year-old victim of sexual assault. Image: dumantando

Source: Instagram

South African kidinfluencer Sbahle Mzizi has heightened the call for justice involving a young girl who was sexually abused.

Ntando Duma's daughter calls for justice

Sbahle Mzizi took to Instagram to share an important message about a seven-year-old girl who was violated, allegedly at her school in 2024.

In her message, Sbahle condemned the act and called for people to support the young victim and her family.

“Recently, I’ve heard about a girl that is seven years old and has been violated at school. A place that’s supposed to keep us safe, but instead, they did something very disturbing. So I am asking you to please join us in demanding justice for Cwecwe,” Sbahle said.

Sbahle bravely spoke for the young girl and many other victims whose stories never made headlines.

Ntando Duma's daughter, Sbahle Mzizi, wants justice for a young girl. Image: sbahlemzizi

Source: Instagram

Sbahle Mzizi asks people to sign the petition

In her video, Mzizi spoke about creating safe spaces for kids especially in schooling environments. She also asked for people to form a united front in making sure no other child experiences what the young girl went through.

“We need to make sure that all schools are safe places for all children, and we need to make sure that the people who are supposed to take care of us are actually doing their jobs. Let’s all work together to make sure that no child goes through what Cwecwe went through,” she continued and urged people to sign the petition.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi celebs comfort Sbahle

Reacting to her message, some SA celebrities comforted her in the comments section.

nadianakai exclaimed:

"So brave! Well done, Angel!"

thabsie_sa said:

"Oh, sweet girl. Thank you for taking a stand."

djzinhle replied:

"Oh, baby. Thank you."

znombona shared:

"Thank you for being brave and speaking up about this, Sbahle."

bontle.modiselle exclaimed:

"Oh Sbahle !Thank you for doing this Angel. We hate that there’s a need to do it to begin with, but so proud of how brave and kind you are for doing so. May God protect your heart. May your efforts not be in vain."

Wiseman Mncube wants men to be more vocal

The Wife star Wiseman Mncube shared a video calling for men to be more vocal about getting justice for the young girl. He said he noticed more women making videos and speaking out, and urged more men to do the same.

"There are only a few men who are actively voicing their concerns. This situation calls for all of us to unite so we can fight for the young girl. I believe that it takes both men and women to create a child, not just the woman. This means that whatever happens, it is vital that everyone joins forces to fight."

Somizi wants to provide legal support for assault victim

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo wants to financially support the victim's family. Mhlongo joined the fight in getting justice for the seven-year-old who was allegedly violated at school.

People praised Somizi’s generosity on social media and urged other people to lend a helping hand.

Source: Briefly News