Shauwn Mkhize Speaks Out After Losing Royal AM: "It Hurt, I Healed"
- As Royal AM's future remains bleak, Shauwn Mkhize does what she does best: continue living her life
- Shauwn Mkhize posted a video on Monday morning of her dancing to a classic song, seemingly unbothered by the SARS drama
- The businesswoman did, however, admit that she was hurt by the saga and said that she had to heal
Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has responded to the Royal AM drama after her soccer club was put up for sale.
Shauwn Mkhize speaks out after losing soccer club
Taking to Instagram recently, Shauwn Mkhize posted a video of her dancing to a classic song by Sade, Smooth Operator. Although she seemed unbothered, Shauwn Mkhize admitted that she was hurt by the drama involving the South African Revenue Service (SARS), who she allegedly owes R40 million.
The curator had ordered for the soccer club to be auctioned to recover the money allegedly owed by Mam'Mkhize.
“My side of the story doesn't matter any more. Life happened. It hurt; I healed. But most importantly, I learnt who deserves a seat at my table and who will never sit again,” she wrote.
Mzansi reacts to Shauwn Mkhize's dancing
Social media users have reacted to Shauwn Mkhize's dancing amid the Royal AM sale.
@Mark_Forty2 said:
"Ja ne, people don't grow up shame."
@luyolomkentane argued:
"Selling off some of her luxurious vehicles and properties could have raised enough capital to settle the SARS debt?!"
@nolomoifa stated:
"Life happened. It was painful." I might be wrong, but this would have been avoided. You know you work, so obviously, you make sure that your taxes are paid?"
@FootballStage_1 replied:
"We are with her during these difficult times."
@HurtfulReplies said:
"Looking like somebody's is stressed."
@Jikingqina said:
"MaMkhize has made many poor business decisions in football. She should have hired an expert in that field. She has lost hundreds of millions. This blessing is disguised maybe."
@Zenzele_Enhle said:
"Naye nje all of a sudden she got rich then boom she's got millions of friends whom yena herself never heard of them, hhayi people never learn from others for real."
@motaungto argued:
"I'm so glad Mamkhize is fine. We learn from our mistakes. We move."
@majoe_makwena78 responded:
"It's called when days are dark friends are few. If you man and job get finished woman divorce you."
Drama as Royal AM banners stripped off Harry Gwala Stadium
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and Msunduzi Municipality's relationship had ended and their contract had been cancelled.
The Royal AM banners were stripped off the Harry Gwala Stadium a year before the contract was supposed to end. It was also reported that the Democratic Alliance (SA) has joined in on the drama, ordering Mam'Mkhize to pay back the money she was allegedly paid by the municipality during their agreement.
In addition to the drama, the soccer club also owes former player Samir Nurkovic over R15M.
Source: Briefly News
