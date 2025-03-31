As Royal AM's future remains bleak, Shauwn Mkhize does what she does best: continue living her life

Shauwn Mkhize posted a video on Monday morning of her dancing to a classic song, seemingly unbothered by the SARS drama

The businesswoman did, however, admit that she was hurt by the saga and said that she had to heal

Shauwn Mkhize has admitted that she was hurt by the Royal AM sale. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has responded to the Royal AM drama after her soccer club was put up for sale.

Shauwn Mkhize speaks out after losing soccer club

Taking to Instagram recently, Shauwn Mkhize posted a video of her dancing to a classic song by Sade, Smooth Operator. Although she seemed unbothered, Shauwn Mkhize admitted that she was hurt by the drama involving the South African Revenue Service (SARS), who she allegedly owes R40 million.

The curator had ordered for the soccer club to be auctioned to recover the money allegedly owed by Mam'Mkhize.

“My side of the story doesn't matter any more. Life happened. It hurt; I healed. But most importantly, I learnt who deserves a seat at my table and who will never sit again,” she wrote.

Shauwn Mkhize has broken her silence over the SARS tax drama. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Mzansi reacts to Shauwn Mkhize's dancing

Social media users have reacted to Shauwn Mkhize's dancing amid the Royal AM sale.

@Mark_Forty2 said:

"Ja ne, people don't grow up shame."

@luyolomkentane argued:

"Selling off some of her luxurious vehicles and properties could have raised enough capital to settle the SARS debt?!"

@nolomoifa stated:

"Life happened. It was painful." I might be wrong, but this would have been avoided. You know you work, so obviously, you make sure that your taxes are paid?"

@FootballStage_1 replied:

"We are with her during these difficult times."

@HurtfulReplies said:

"Looking like somebody's is stressed."

@Jikingqina said:

"MaMkhize has made many poor business decisions in football. She should have hired an expert in that field. She has lost hundreds of millions. This blessing is disguised maybe."

@Zenzele_Enhle said:

"Naye nje all of a sudden she got rich then boom she's got millions of friends whom yena herself never heard of them, hhayi people never learn from others for real."

@motaungto argued:

"I'm so glad Mamkhize is fine. We learn from our mistakes. We move."

@majoe_makwena78 responded:

"It's called when days are dark friends are few. If you man and job get finished woman divorce you."

Drama as Royal AM banners stripped off Harry Gwala Stadium

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and Msunduzi Municipality's relationship had ended and their contract had been cancelled.

The Royal AM banners were stripped off the Harry Gwala Stadium a year before the contract was supposed to end. It was also reported that the Democratic Alliance (SA) has joined in on the drama, ordering Mam'Mkhize to pay back the money she was allegedly paid by the municipality during their agreement.

In addition to the drama, the soccer club also owes former player Samir Nurkovic over R15M.

