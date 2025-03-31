Television personality Thembisa Mdoda was the talk of the town after she showed off her gorgeous body in a viral picture

Social media users were taken aback by her derrier and beautiful looks, saying she looked stunning

Thembisa Mdoda recently went viral when it was speculated that she and Mfanelo Nxumalo had broken up and are living separate lives

Thembisa Mdoda looked snatched in her latest photos. Image: thembisamdoda

South African television personality Thembisa Mdoda recently had tongues wagging because of a gorgeous photo of her showing off her goods.

Thembisa Mdoda has fans gushing over stunning looks

The host of Colour Your Plate With Koo had a recent photoshoot where her stunning figure was the main star of the show. X blogger @MDNnewss posted the X photo of Thembisa Mdoda and sparked a debate on social media.

Thembisa Mdoda's marriage woes take centre stage

Mdoda's marital problems were public consumption recently as reports speculated that she and Mfanelo Nxumalo had broken up and are living separate lives.

According to Sunday World, Mfanelo Nxumalo moved out of their home in 2024 and went on to rent an apartment in Northcliff. Not only that, but Mfanelo had found a new partner and had moved on from Mdoda. The publication quoted a source speaking on the separation who said:

“The family has been informed about their separation; many people know about it, it is no longer a secret,” a source was quoted by the publication.

On social media, peeps were taken aback by her body and her beauty. While others brought up her past with her ex, Atandwa Kani.

However, Mdoda made it clear that her first marriage meant nothing to her.

During a wedding ceremony in 2021, Mdoda was one of the speakers, and during her speech, she threw shade at Atandwa Kani and their marriage, saying she did not recognise it.

"I do not recognise my first marriage. In fact, it does not even count, and I do not expect people to recognise it."

SA reacts to Thembisa's photo

@iDeserveABellse exclaimed:

"Idk man, I too, would’ve been too focused on that wagon to notice that the kids don’t look like me. Ghaaadamn!"

@RoninDexx responded:

"Definitely my favorite sister."

tsholo wellness gushed:

"Yesssss wena girl your dress is on fire."

@Constitution_94

"Athandwa Kani fumbled here. Thembisa Mdoda is beautiful."

amandaquwe said:

"Ngathi ungunodoli, awumhle! (You look like a literal doll.)"

vee_mash gushed:

"Heh sana you are simply constantly stylish."

@Zack_her there shade:

"This is the same woman with twins neh? I remember her. The SeTswana proverb "Bontle bo na le dibelebejane" which means 'beauty comes with troubles' remind me of her."

Thembisa Mdoda announces major career moves

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thembisa Mdoda announced earlier this year that she has new management on her social media. Mdoda announced that she has joined a new talent agency, Elysian Management.

She expressed excitement about her new journey with Elysian Management: "New year. New home for this theatre/television/film darling. I’m so excited about this new journey. It felt right from the moment I met you, Elysian Management."

