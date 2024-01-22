Thembisa Mdoda started the new year by announcing on social media that she has joined a new talent agency, Elysian Management

Mdoda expressed excitement about her new journey with Elysian Management

Fans congratulated Thembisa on her move, with some expressing humorous comments and others showing support

Thembisa Mdoda started the new year on a high note. The veteran actress and television presenter shared on her social media pages that she has joined a new talent agency.

Thembisa Mdoda shared that she is now signed to a new agency. Image: @thembisamdoda

Thembisa Mdoda shares good news with fans

Popular actress Thembisa Mdoda had the streets buzzing after announcing a major change in her career. The TV presenter who has been in the industry for years shared that she now has a new home.

Taking to her page on X (formerly known as Twitter), the star shared that she is now signed under Elysian Management. She noted that she is excited about her new journey with her Elysian Management family. The tweet read:

"New year. New home for this theatre/television/film darling. I’m so excited for this new journey. It felt right from the moment I met you, Elysian Management."

Anele Mdoda's fans happy with her move

As expected, social media users flooded Thembisa's page with heartwarming congratulatory messages.

@BonoloAnne said:

"Mara I'm not happy, Thembukazi. You died before seeing your grandchild, Nkosi. Now Nomasomi hijacked him. Can't you rise from the dead?, or at least be an ancestor ke "

@grandeurPARK added:

"✈️Nigeria accent ..yaye …congratulations cause nobody’s job is safe."

@mrshezi wrote:

"This move is a loss, for the Owens."

@Nomdakazana4 added:

"Naphantse naba zitwins with your sister @Anele."

Anele Mdoda defends SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago’s daughter from trolls

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that radio personality Anele Mdoda has made headlines once again for defending a child who has many privileges and comes from a rich family and is blamed for others who are struggling.

The 947 radio host has made trends once again after she decided to clear the air about getting married. Mdoda recently defended Lesetja Kganyago's daughter Mmabodiba from trolls on social media regarding her IEB Matric achievements.

