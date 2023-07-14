Grammy Award winners Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode have found a new home under a new agent

They will be joined by South African Hip Hop Awards winner, Boity Thulo, to be managed by Aline

The trio is hopeful that this new endeavour will change the lives of South African artists

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Boity Thulo have joined a newly born talent agency, Aline.

Aline Agency unveils three award winners

The new agency, which produces live shows, entertainment content and events is in partnership with The Music Arena, Arena Holdings' music division, Gallo Records and Independent Media Group Africa, SowetanLIVE reported.

It kicks off with signing a triple-star flagship act. One of the acts, Boity Thulo, said signing in with the agency felt like a 'rebirth' for her.

The head of the company, Sibo Mhungu, gave gratitude to Arena Holdings for giving the company a shot by investing:

"This speaks to a new dawn in talent management, event production, arts, film and music."

Zakes Bantwini addresses Arts and culture minister, Zizi Kodwa

The award-winners shared their hopes for their new contracts under the new agency, with SAMA-winning producer, Zakes Bantwini, saying:

"“Aline will address the frustration artists previously faced and help them grow beyond South Africa and Africa."

He had called on the minister of arts and culture to do better in improving the lives of artists in the entertainment industry. Minister Kodwa applauded the Osama hitmaker for being a symbol of hope and for echoing the pleas of his colleagues.

Nomcebo Zikode to release a new album under Aline

Jerusalema hitmaker, Nomcebo Zikode, hinted that new music is on the way with the new company after she parted ways with Open Mic Productions:

“I am excited about dropping my new album under this new collaboration.”

Social media has been waiting for her music since her Grammy win:

@Alpha__Giraffe confessed:

"We are hungry for more music sis."

@Musa_Saby reminded her:

"I miss your music."

@wethu.owethu said:

"We miss you in the music industry."

@simbohchiliza asked:

"When are you dropping cc?"

