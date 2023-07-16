Fikile Mbalula stressed the party's need to maintain power in the 2024 elections at the Youth League breakfast

Mbalula said the ruling has worked hard for post-Covid economic recovery and highlighted the initiatives that were rolled out

Some citizens believe Mbablula is delusional and that the ANC will be voted out in the upcoming elections

Fikile Mbalula said the ANC cannot afford to lose power in 2024. Image: David Harrison and Gianluigi Guercia

JOHANNESBURG - Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula, emphasised the party's urgency in retaining power in the upcoming elections and not allowing another organisation to reap the benefits of their efforts.

Fikile Mbalula highlights measures of economic recovery under ANC's leadership

Mbalula highlighted several measures implemented by the ruling party to jumpstart post-Covid economic recovery, such as the recurring R350 unemployment grant.

He also expressed optimism about signs of economic progress during his address at the ANC Youth League breakfast on Saturday, reported EWN.

Mbalula urges ANC youth to rally behind party's vision for social change

Mbalula added that if the ANC fails to retain power next year, it will create the impression that the party has been neglecting its responsibilities.

"This recovery will be enjoyed by non-entities nabo mafikizolo. That is why it is important for the youth league to re-group and lead the agenda of social transformation."

See the video below:

Ntshebele Mmaswi Bapela said:

"Nothing ANC can do now to save itself from losing power in next year's elections. Too little too late, they have messed up our country is enough."

Shaun Pike mentioned:

"South Africa cannot afford to have them win. We win if they lose!"

Paul Frost commented:

"In other words, cadres cannot afford to lose their taxpayer-funded feeding trough in 2024."

Matome Matebeta added:

"ANC will continue to lose power, people are wise now."

Mike Murphy stated:

"The ANC is happy to see the voters sitting in the shade next to a hut, watching the snot running down the faces of their starving children."

